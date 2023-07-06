High inflation , increased interest rates, and a weaker economic outlook are challenging the resilience of Finnish banks’ primary borrowing sectors: households and businesses. The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) of Finland reports that while the financial position of households and firms has generally remained reasonable, and non-performing loans are low, there are early signs of growing credit risks associated with housing company loans and corporate loans.

Despite the elevated risks in the operating environment, Finnish banks’ resilience against potential credit losses remains high. Jyri Helenius, Deputy Director General of the FIN-FSA, emphasizes the need for banks to anticipate credit losses by ensuring appropriate risk classification of borrowers and maintaining adequate and front-loaded loan loss provisions. The Deputy Director General also highlights the focus on credit risks in the prudential supervision of banks this year, stating these points will be returned to in the forthcoming inspections and thematic reviews.

Interestingly, the FIN-FSA has observed significant differences in Finnish banks' classification of common borrowers according to stages of impairment. This variation could indicate shortcomings in risk management and undermines the comparability of credit risk indicators. Inadequate credit risk classifications could increase the risk that banks are not prepared for potential and often delayed credit losses.

The level of non-performing loans held by Finnish banks remains among the lowest in Europe, both for household loans and for corporate loans. However, the vulnerability of Finnish households and corporations to interest rate hikes is higher than the European average. A significant proportion of Finnish household and corporate loans are variable rate loans of an amortization type, where a rise in interest rates will directly increase the debtors’ monthly debt servicing burden.

Over the past year, there has been a notable increase in stage 2 corporate loans—loans whose credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition. This trend is especially apparent among loans backed by commercial real estate and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. Sectors particularly sensitive to the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine, such as the energy sector and manufacturing, have witnessed the highest growth.

The amount of stage 2 housing company loans has also risen markedly over the past year, particularly associated with loans to newer housing companies. Nevertheless, arrears and forbearance cases in housing company loans have remained modest so far.

The current environment underscores the importance of appropriate credit risk classification and adequate, front-loaded loan loss provisioning in banks' credit risk management. Deficiencies in these areas can lead to higher credit losses later on, weakening banks' ability to support the economy in times of crisis.

The FIN-FSA has initiated a series of thematic analyses on key supervisory topics and current issues related to the operations of supervised entities, with the first publication focusing on banks’ credit risks.

HT