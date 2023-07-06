For students who have a pending financial aid case at Kela, the decision on the loan guarantee will be issued simultaneously with the processing of the pending case.

Kela has announced that student loans for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024 can be applied for starting from 1 August. The decision on student loan guarantees has been sent to 113,278 students, comprising 112,142 recipients of student financial aid and 1,136 recipients of adult education allowance.

This means that if a student has reported a recent change in circumstances affecting their financial aid, the decision on the loan guarantee will be provided alongside the financial aid decision.

The state guarantee for student loans is granted for a maximum amount for each academic year. Typically, the loan guarantee is EUR 650 per month. Students can check the specific details of the student loan, including the maximum amounts, disbursement dates, and other relevant information in the financial aid decision or through the OmaKela e-service.

It should be noted that student loans are disbursed by banks, and it is the responsibility of each student to coordinate with their respective bank regarding the timing and process of loan disbursement. Students have the flexibility to determine whether they wish to take out a student loan and the amount they choose to borrow.

In most cases, students opt for two disbursements per academic year. The first loan disbursement for the upcoming academic year can be obtained from the beginning of August, while the second disbursement is available from January 2024. Any remaining student loan funds from the previous academic year, 2022-2023, can be accessed until the end of July.

Interest Payments on Student Loans Experience a Significant Increase

Recent statistics from the Bank of Finland indicate a substantial increase in the average interest rate on student loans. In April 2022, the average interest rate stood at 0.27%, whereas in April 2023, it rose to 2.87%. This represents an increase of 2.6 percentage points compared to the previous year.

During the period of receiving financial aid, the interest payments on the student loan are capitalized by the bank, meaning that the loan amount increases by the same amount as the interest payments. As a result of the increased interest payments, the loan capital grows at a faster rate during the study period. For higher education students, this may translate to a significant increase in their overall loan amount, potentially amounting to several thousand euros.

Students who face challenges in meeting interest payments on their student loans after graduation are encouraged to explore the possibility of receiving interest assistance from Kela. If granted, Kela can cover the interest payments and related charges in full, relieving students of the obligation to repay them.

Study Grants to be Adjusted in August

Starting from 1 August 2023, study grants will be adjusted in accordance with the national pension index. This adjustment will result in a 4.2% increase for the upcoming academic year. For independent students aged 18 and above, the study grant will rise from 268.23 euros to 279.38 euros per month.

It is important to note that Kela does not issue separate decisions regarding annual index adjustments. Students can access information about their specific study grant amount by logging into the OmaKela e-service. Additionally, the loan guarantee decision for the next academic year will also specify the amount of the study grant.

HT