Helsingin Sanomat on Monday wrote about an Iraqi man who has lived in Finland for eight years, who has been denied asylum and who is waiting in police custody for a removal to Iraq. The removal could be carried out in the coming days on grounds of a violation of the aliens act – essentially, lack of documentation – rather than a criminal conviction.

HUNDREDS of undocumented foreigners could be removed from Finland, according to Helsingin Sanomat .

The man opposes the removal.

Iraq, the newspaper reported, has long received citizens who are removed from another country on grounds of a criminal conviction but refused to issue travel documents to citizens who are not returning voluntarily, thereby effectively blocking forced removals in cases not involving a criminal conviction.

Iraqi asylum seekers have lately been concerned about the possibility that the issuance of documents could be resumed for those who refuse to return voluntarily.

Finland, meanwhile, has previously not considered a violation of the aliens act as sufficient grounds for forced removal, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The National Police Board on Tuesday stated to the newspaper that it cannot comment on individual cases but revealed that at least hundreds of Iraqis are presently in a similar situation in Finland. Ari Jokinen, a chief superintendent at the National Police Board, underlined that the police has not changed its approach to removals but continues to simply abide by the existing legislation.

“The aliens act obligates the police to take action to remove a foreigner from the country if he or she fails to fulfil the requirements for entry or residence,” he said.

“Foreigner should comply with the negative asylum decision they have received and leave the country voluntarily in accordance with the decision. If a foreigner fails to comply with the decision, the police has a statutory duty to remove him or her from the country,” commented Jokinen.

He also reminded that the rules apply to people of all nationalities, not exclusively to Iraqis. The police, he added, return people to roughly a hundred countries every year.

The number of forced removals have crept up slightly after the coronavirus pandemic, having dropped from around 2,500 a year to 1,700 in 2021. This year, 925 foreigners had been removed from the country by the end of May.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT