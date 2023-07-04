Consumers purchasing drink products may be surprised to find that the corks no longer come off completely from their jars or bottles. This change in packaging is a result of the new regulatory requirements that are now evident in the daily lives of Finns. At the same time, changes to waste management laws enable more versatile sorting options for a growing number of people.

The first modifications to beverage packaging have already been implemented within the K-Group, and packaging now includes written sorting instructions to facilitate home recycling.

The new plastic caps on beverage containers that no longer detach have caught some consumers off guard. This is due to the impact of the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive. According to the directive, plastic caps on certain beverage containers must remain attached during their use.

The K-Group has prepared for the effects of the directive, and the first updated products are already available in stores. Currently, containers with caps that remain attached can be found in individual products. These new caps will become more common next year, as the packaging change must be implemented by July 2024.

"We have already begun updating the packaging of Pirkka products with the new types of caps. Some of our private label products, such as the K-Menu sugar-free mixed drink, have had attached caps for a long time. These new caps will increasingly be seen in stores," says Tuuli Luoma, Director of Private Labels at Kesko.

An Increasing Number of Households Engaging in Expanded Sorting

Many consumers find themselves contemplating which recycling bin their empty packaging belongs to. As of July, residential buildings with at least five apartments in urban areas must have separate collection for packaging waste and small metal waste, thanks to the revised waste management legislation. Clear written sorting instructions have been added to hundreds of Pirkka, Pirkka Parhaat, and K-Menu product packaging, making recycling more accessible.

"Many people find written sorting instructions easier to understand than pictorial symbols. That's why hundreds of our product packages now feature a green or black-bordered box that provides clear written instructions on how to sort the packaging and its components," explains Timo Jäske, Director of Corporate Responsibility in Kesko's grocery trade division.

With these instructions, it is quickly and clearly indicated whether the packaging should be sorted as cardboard, plastic, metal, or glass. If a package consists of multiple materials, such as a plastic container with an aluminum lid, the sorting instructions guide the separate recycling of both materials.

For some households, recycling plastic packaging may be a new concept.

"Plastic packaging waste used for products can be placed in plastic recycling. Examples of suitable materials for recycling include plastic packaging for food, detergents, toys, and tools. Various plastic packaging fillers, such as styrofoam, can also be sorted into plastic recycling. The packaging should be empty, as dry as possible, and different plastic packages should not be nested together. However, the packages can be flattened to maximize space in the waste bin," describes Maija Peltola, Customer Service Manager at RINKI Ltd., a Finnish packaging recycling company.

If an individual's residential complex does not fall under the new sorting requirements, they can still sort and deliver their waste to Rinki eco-points, many of which are located near K-food stores. The Rinki eco-point network has recently added 300 new collection points for plastic packaging.

Three Questions and Answers about the New Caps

Maija Peltola from RINKI Ltd. sheds light on the reasons behind the cork changes.

Why do the caps need to be modified?

"The objective of the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive is to reduce environmental pollution. One requirement of the directive is that plastic caps on beverage containers containing plastic must remain attached during use. Although the new caps may initially seem unusual, the requirement promotes the proper disposal of caps along with the beverage containers, preventing them from littering the environment."

Why do only some packages have the new type of cap?

"The cap requirement applies to plastic caps on beverage containers with less than three liters of volume that fall under the scope of the Single-Use Plastics Directive. Examples of such beverage containers include carton cans with caps, such as milk cartons, and plastic bottles for soft drinks. The cap requirement of the directive will come into force in July 2024, but beverage packagers have already started adopting them, which is why the new caps are currently seen only on certain packages."

If the plastic cap no longer detaches, how should I sort the packaging for recycling?

"Beverage containers with caps that remain attached after opening should be sorted together. For example, a milk carton with an attached plastic cap should be placed in the cardboard packaging collection."

By implementing these changes in packaging and sorting, Finland aims to contribute to a cleaner environment and more efficient waste management. Consumers are encouraged to follow the updated instructions provided on the packaging to ensure proper sorting and recycling practices.

