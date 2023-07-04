The Finnish provider of business and consumer information reported yesterday that consumers received 13 per cent more payment default entries in early 2023 than in early 2022. The number of both debt adjustment requests and arrangements for private individuals, in turn, increased by as much as 40 per cent.

Ville Kauppi, the director of communications at Asiakastieto, pointed out that the increase in debt adjustment requests can also be regarded as a positive as it suggests a willingness to improve personal finances.

“Applying for debt adjustment shows that the person is willing to get their affairs in order. When you have a lot of loans, they have to be adjusted as a whole,” he said in a press release.

Asiakastieto estimated that Finns are more prepared to pay off debt that has resulted in a payment default entry due to changes introduced to the credit information act late last year. The changes stipulate, for example, that a default entry will be removed from the credit register 30 days after a notice of repayment has been received.

Altogether 352,800 people had a default entry on their credit record at the end of June.

The number has fallen since last spring as a result of new update procedures adopted by Asiakastieto in May. While previously information on consumers were based on the situation at the time of the most latest default entry, the company is now updating the names and addresses of consumers in the register, as well as removing deceased people from the register, on a daily basis.

“Without this reform and the removal of deceased people from the register, the number of people with a default entry in the register would have already started growing. Unfortunately also other statistical observations indicate that there has been an increase in serious payment difficulties for consumers,” said Kauppi.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT