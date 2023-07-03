The picturesque Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park is set to host the highly anticipated NUTS Ylläs-Pallas trail running event, attracting a diverse group of nearly two thousand participants from around the world. The event, taking place on July 7th-8th, offers runners the opportunity to tackle the mountain trails, with over half of the participants opting for ultra-distances longer than a marathon.

In recent years, the popularity of ultrarunning has soared, particularly when the challenge is taken off smooth surfaces and into the ruggedness of nature's trails. Tomi Savolainen, the editor-in-chief of Juoksija magazine, explains that ultrarunning breaks down the mental barrier of the marathon distance as the route itself becomes an integral part of the journey. Trail running often involves walking, which aids in pursuing long distances and makes the experience more enjoyable and achievable.

The allure of the midnight sun adds to the appeal of the event. The NUTS Karhunkierros in Oulanka National Park in May, the NUTS Ylläs-Pallas in July, and the Vaarojen Maraton in Koli National Park in October have become the most popular ultrarunning events in Finland. If a runner successfully completes all three demanding events, spanning distances of 130 to 166 kilometers, they earn the esteemed Ultra Trail Tour Finland Finisher vest. However, due to the challenges posed by these distances, only 25 vests were awarded last year, highlighting the difficulty of the overall endeavor.

The upcoming NUTS Ylläs-Pallas event promises an immersive nature experience with the enchanting glow of the bright summer night. Participants from 25 different nationalities have registered for the midnight sun event, adding an international flavor to the occasion.

"The sun hangs low, casting a captivating orange-yellow hue on the landscape. Long shadows stretch across the terrain, and the air remains pleasantly cool for a few hours. During this time, progress feels effortless and truly extraordinary," reminisces Savolainen about his own experience on the trail.

As part of the event, the NUTS 300 Distance, encompassing a remarkable 326 kilometers (200 miles), will be held. This longest numerical bib search in Finland attracts 33 participants who will embark on a running adventure starting in Lemmenjoki National Park at noon on Monday, July 3rd. The demanding route culminates in Äkäslompolo, the village of seven fells, like the other categories of the NUTS Ylläs-Pallas event. Participants have an impressive 126 hours to complete the race, with last year's winner crossing the finish line in 57 hours and 31 minutes.

"The beauty of trail running events lies in their versatility. Shorter distances demand speed from elite runners while providing an extraordinary communal experience even for participants with limited running background. On the other hand, the longer distances of several hundred kilometers require not only endurance but also the ability to navigate alone in the wilderness, take care of one's feet, replenish energy and water, and find solace in short naps," describes Savolainen, highlighting the unique challenges and rewards of ultrarunning.

The NUTS Ylläs-Pallas trail running event showcases the growth of the sport, the allure of nature's trails, and the remarkable experiences it offers to participants from diverse backgrounds. As runners prepare to embrace the midnight sun and conquer the trails, they are poised to create lasting memories and celebrate the shared passion for ultrarunning.

HT