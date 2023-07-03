As the results of student admissions are released, and new students start searching for accommodation in their study cities, student housing providers are gearing up for a busy summer. For many, the first step in the housing hunt is approaching local student housing communities. However, this year, the student housing situation is predicted to be especially tight.

"During the pandemic and the years leading up to it, it was possible to offer housing to nearly all applicants in many cities, even if it wasn't their top choice. However, this year's situation is expected to be tighter, similar to last year."

Several factors contribute to the increased demand for student housing, including the rising cost of living and the influx of international students. Post-pandemic, international student mobility has surged, making it challenging for foreign students to find accommodation in the regular rental market.

The rising cost of living affects students' wallets, leaving less money for rent. Student housing rents are determined based on costs rather than market prices, making them significantly more affordable than market rentals. As students face tighter financial situations, they are more determined to hold onto these cost-effective living arrangements, resulting in fewer available units for new students.

Lehtoruusu summarizes, "Having a student housing allows students to have more money for other living expenses."

Various entities, such as foundations, companies, associations, and student unions, offer student housing, with a focus on providing accommodation to those in greatest need. For incoming students seeking housing, what steps can be taken to secure a place?

"Applicants should start the housing application process as soon as they receive confirmation of their study placement. Throughout the summer, housing units become available as previous occupants vacate them. So, don't panic if you don't receive an immediate offer," advises Lehtoruusu.

He also suggests, "Don't hesitate to consider living with roommates. Sharing an apartment can lead to lifelong friendships."

Gloomy prospects for student housing development

Unfortunately, there's no quick relief in sight for the tight student housing situation. The new government plans to make cuts to the vital special group investment grants for student housing development. Over half of the annual allocation authority will be reduced.

"Keeping student housing within the scope of investment grants was a positive decision. However, the significant cut means that limited resources will be distributed among several special groups. Only time will tell how many student housing projects will be delayed or canceled due to this reduction," laments Lehtoruusu.

The new government program also impacts students' housing through proposed cuts to housing allowances. In 2017, students were moved into the general housing allowance system.

"Although there has been a surge in privately-financed rental housing in recent years, the rent can still be too high for many students, especially as housing allowances are reduced. This, in turn, may increase the demand for affordable student housing," Lehtoruusu predicts.

In conclusion, the tight student housing situation presents challenges for incoming students in finding affordable accommodation. Housing providers and students alike must be proactive in navigating these difficulties. The current government's proposed cuts to investment grants and housing allowances only add to the complexity of the issue. As we move forward, it is essential for all stakeholders to collaborate and find sustainable solutions to ensure that students can focus on their studies without the burden of an unaffordable housing market.

HT