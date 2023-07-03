Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Biden will first sit down bilaterally and later with prime ministers from the Nordics as part of the third ever US—Nordic Leaders’ Summit in Helsinki, the first having taken place in 2013 in Sweden and the second in 2016 in the US.

The heads of state will discuss topics linked to the deepening environmental, security and technological co-operation between the US and Nordics.

“This does reflect the fact that the US considers its Nordic relations relatively important,” Niinistö was quoted saying to reporters in his official residence in Helsinki on Sunday by Helsingin Sanomat.

Niinistö said he told then-Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in 2021 that it might be time to hold the next leaders’ summit shortly, but the preparations were put on hold due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and separate meetings with President Biden. The summit was ultimately confirmed with the US in late 2022, with all parties agreeing to it in January 2023.

The summit takes place in conjunction with Biden’s visit to Europe. Biden will fly to Helsinki directly from Vilnius, after attending the Nato Summit in the Lithuanian capital on 11–12 July.

The US—Nordic summit will be attended by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.



Niinistö was on Sunday asked whether Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP) will participate in the summit.

“Now that we’re seemingly once again dwelling on the line-up, I’d remind [that there are] those who were terribly uneasy that the Finnish two-plate policy isn’t understood around the world – because it seems like the same parties are now strongly of the view that we have to have the plates,” he stated, referring to the distribution of duties in the realm of foreign and security policy between the president and prime minister.

“We’re trying to consider the guests, who may find it slightly odd that one country is speaking with two voices.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT