In April, a total of 1.2 million trips were made in domestic long-distance travel in Finland, with approximately 2.2 million tonnes of goods transported by rail. This year, between January and April, 4.62 million domestic long-distance trips were made, and 8 million tonnes of goods were transported by rail.

Additionally, it was 7% higher than in April 2019. According to the CEO of VR, Elisa Markula, the growth in trips was due to the increase in everyday travel, especially in business travel, compared to the beginning of the year. She also added that the end of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) reduction in April and the leisure travel during Easter and weekends had a positive impact on the number of trips made. In April, customer experience remained at an all-time high level.

In April, VR Transpoint transported 2.2 million tonnes of goods by rail. This volume decreased by 6% compared to the previous year due to the end of eastern traffic. However, domestic transportation volume increased by 16%. Between January and April this year, rail transport carried 8.0 million tonnes of goods, which is about 20% less than the previous year.

In terms of punctuality, the long-distance train service had a good level of 90.2% due to the functioning rolling stock and railway infrastructure. The primary reasons for delays were attributed to railway-related issues (34%), other reasons (34%), and VR-related issues (32%). In April, damage to the electric rail at the beginning of the month and vandalism towards the railway at the end of the month caused a decrease in punctuality.

On the other hand, the punctuality rate for VR's local train service was 96.6%, and the reasons for delay were attributed to other reasons (51%), railway-related issues (39%), and VR-related issues (10%).

Overall, the increase in domestic long-distance travel and transportation of goods by rail in April is a positive sign for the economy and the transportation sector in Finland. The challenge will be to maintain this growth while also ensuring the safety and convenience of travelers and goods.

HT