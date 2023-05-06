According to a recent study by the World Bank, Finland has been named the world's leading logistics country. The study examines the performance of logistics in 139 countries and measures six key areas of logistics performance, including the efficiency of customs operations, quality of trade and transport-related infrastructure, and the cost-effectiveness of international transportation.

In the study, Finland ranked second in the overall logistics performance index, up from tenth in the previous study conducted in 2018. The Finnish Customs, in particular, performed exceptionally well in the efficiency of customs operations, ranking in a tie for fourth place out of 139 countries. This is a significant improvement from the 2018 study when Finland was ranked eighth.

The Finnish Customs' strong performance can be attributed to their active development of operations and support for foreign trade operators in a changing environment. The success is also attributed to the high-quality infrastructure, highly skilled operators, the ability to meet deadlines and work collaboratively with authorities and customers.

Hannu Mäkinen, the Director-General of Finnish Customs, stated that the achievement is a testament to Finland's strong competitiveness in the logistics sector. He noted that despite the unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, the removal of the VAT threshold, and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Finnish Customs has been able to improve their ranking.

Mäkinen also mentioned that the Finnish Customs is investing heavily in customer cooperation, easy-to-use digital services, uninterrupted supervision, accessibility, and guidance. He also emphasized the critical role that modernizing customs operations, new technologies, and societal decisions play in ensuring the reliability of supply chains, particularly in the current global trade environment.

Reliable supply chains are crucial for global trade, and the efficient customs operations, modern technology, and collaborative efforts are essential to maintaining the supply chains' reliability. The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in sea and air freight, coupled with the strict application of COVID-19 restrictions in many countries, resulting in supply chain interruptions.

The study, which was conducted through a survey, received responses from 652 logistics professionals in 115 countries. The Logistics Performance Index (LPI) is used to measure the six key areas of logistics performance, and the scores are aggregated to provide an overall ranking for each country.

In conclusion, the recognition by the World Bank is a significant achievement for Finland and its logistics industry. Finnish Customs' strong performance in customs operations and collaboration with other authorities and customers have contributed to Finland's leading position in logistics performance. The achievement also underscores the importance of investing in modern technology, societal decisions, and collaborative efforts to maintain reliable supply chains, particularly in the current global trade environment.

HT