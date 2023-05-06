The city of Helsinki will intensify monitoring of parking and stopping on bicycle lanes and paths during the cycling week from May 5th to May 14th, 2023. The move is aimed at curbing the practice, which is illegal and causes significant inconvenience and danger to cyclists. The city has received numerous complaints about the issue, prompting the special monitoring initiative.

“Stopping and parking on bicycle lanes and paths, which violates the Road Traffic Act, significantly disrupts and endangers cycling safety and smoothness. Our parking inspectors already monitor the practice as part of their daily duties, but during the cycling week, we want to pay extra attention to the issue,” said Oskari Kaupinmäki, Helsinki's cycling coordinator.

The city wants to remind residents that all stopping and parking on bicycle lanes and paths, including for freight deliveries, is fundamentally prohibited. Only short-term stopping is allowed under specific conditions, such as in the case of an urgent need, lack of alternative parking spots, and the nature of the load, all of which must be satisfied.

The initiative is part of the city's efforts to promote sustainable and safe modes of transportation and reduce traffic congestion. Helsinki has been expanding its network of bicycle lanes and paths in recent years, making cycling an increasingly popular and viable option for commuting and leisure activities. However, illegal parking and stopping on such infrastructure undermine the city's goals and pose a significant risk to cyclists' safety. The intensified monitoring aims to raise awareness and encourage compliance with traffic laws, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable cycling experience for all.

HT