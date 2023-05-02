Havis Amanda , one of the most iconic landmarks of Helsinki, Finland, is set to undergo a major restoration starting in May. The first step in the restoration process will be the relocation of the statue's female figure to HAM's collection center for conservation. This move is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The sea lion sculptures of the fountain will be moved for conservation at a later date. The restoration of the square will also begin later in May. The statue's water basin and foundation will be repaired, and the surface of the square will be leveled and restored with traditional paving stones. The fountain's technology and pipes will also be refurbished. The excavation work will be supervised by an archaeologist to ensure that any historical discoveries are handled appropriately.

The square will be fenced off as a construction site in May, and the earthworks around the fountain area are expected to last until August 2024. However, the timeline may change depending on any archaeological discoveries made during the excavation process. The schedule is expected to be finalized in the fall of 2023.

Havis Amanda, which was designed by Ville Vallgren and completed in 1908, is one of the most recognizable and beloved sculptures in Helsinki. The statue depicts a mermaid figure rising from the sea and is a popular tourist attraction and meeting point for locals. The restoration work is necessary to preserve the statue and the square for future generations to enjoy.

The restoration of Havis Amanda and its square is a significant undertaking, but it is essential to ensure that this historic site remains a symbol of Helsinki's culture and identity. The restoration work will preserve the statue's beauty and help to maintain the city's unique character.

HT