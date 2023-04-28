More than half of the over 2,000 survey respondents viewed obstacles to immigration must be removed due to population ageing and the prospect of population decline. Fewer than one-third, by contrast, viewed that demographic challenges are not a valid reason for easing immigration controls.

THE MAJORITY of Finns are in favour of facilitating work-based immigration for demographic reasons, reveals a survey of public values and attitudes by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum (Eva).

Although views that immigration should be promoted have increased for six consecutive surveys, the latest survey is the first in the 25-year history of the survey where most respondents view that it is necessary to promote immigration.

Eva points out that the shift in attitudes has coincided with a shift in the public discussion on immigration, away from uncontrolled refugee flows to the declining working-age population.

“That Finns are warming up to work-based immigration is most clearly visible in their attitudes toward foreign skilled workers – with there being virtually a consensus on making immigration easier for them. Attitudes toward refugees are negative, however,” Ilkka Haavisto, the research director at Eva, stated according to STT.

Immigration has taken on a major role in the coalition formation process, with the majority of parties identifying work-based immigration as a means to counteract the contraction of the working-age population. The Finns Party, though, has called for tougher controls on both humanitarian and work-based immigration.

Etla Economic Research has estimated that annual net immigration should be almost tripled to 44,000 people in the coming years in order to stop the decline of the working-age population.

Over 40 per cent of the survey respondents agreed, estimating that foreign labour is the only solution to the exacerbating labour shortage in Finland. Almost as many estimated that there are other solutions for the problem, too.

Supporters of the National Coalition, the survey found, are extremely positive about work-based immigration but hesitant about humanitarian immigration.

Supporters of the Finns Party are opposed to both types of immigration and would be ready to remove obstacles to immigration only for skilled and highly educated people, a stance that – according to the survey – leaves them the furthest apart from the average Finn. Supporters of the Social Democrats are positive about work-based immigration and neutral about humanitarian immigration.

The National Coalition, Finns Party and Social Democrats are the three largest parties in the Finnish Parliament, with 48, 46 and 43 seats, respectively.

The online survey was conducted between January and February.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT