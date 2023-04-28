Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a presidential decree that allowed the state to temporarily take control of the assets Fortum has in Russia.

THE SEIZURE of Fortum’s Russian assets leaves the Finnish majority state-owned energy company in an unclear judicial position, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens) stated on YLE A-studio on Wednesday.

Fortum was one of the largest foreign investors in the power and electricity sector of Russia. Its assets in the country had a book value of roughly 1.7 billion euros at the end of last year.

Fortum on Wednesday communicated that its Russian subsidiary, Fortum PAO, has appointed a new chief executive as per a decision by its board of directors. The appointment, it stated, can be considered confirmation that the presidential decree is being enacted and that the subsidiary has been placed under temporary asset management.

The company added that it continues to investigate the situation and will provide further relevant information as it becomes available and has been confirmed.

Haavisto stated to the public broadcasting company that it remains unclear what legal provisions govern the “socialisation of businesses” in Russia.

“This is a new development and something we’ll have to examine carefully,” he said.

Many Finnish companies have luckily already ceased their operations in the country, possibly receiving some sort of compensation for their departure, pointed out Haavisto.

The European Union has frozen assets of the Russian state and oligarchs in response to the war of aggression in Ukraine. The 27-country bloc is currently seriously weighing up means to transfer such assets to Ukraine – a form of reparations for the devastation caused by Russia, according to Haavisto.

President Sauli Niinistö on Thursday described the seizure of Fortum’s Russian assets as “rather confiscatory” during his visit to Namibia, Africa.

“I think this looks like the endpoint in the minds of quite a few investors. The most critical thing about investing is that your investment is safe and the second most critical thing is that it yields something. Russia has sent a signal that you definitely shouldn’t come here [to invest],” he was quoted saying by YLE.

The presidential decree enabling the seizure has been interpreted by experts as a countermeasure or response to the sanctions and seizures implemented by European countries.

“Some spokesperson seems to have viewed that this is a response to the new strict sanctions planned by the G7 countries. It’d raise the question, why [target] a Finnish company. We aren’t a G7 country,” said Niinistö.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT