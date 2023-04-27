Kela, the Social Insurance Institution of Finland, paid out approximately 16.3 billion euros in benefits in 2022, according to its annual report. The costs were distributed as follows: health insurance 5.033 billion euros, pension insurance 3.716 billion euros, unemployment benefits 1.845 billion euros, general housing allowance 1.565 billion euros, child benefits 1.46 billion euros, rehabilitation 713 million euros, basic social assistance 678 million euros, study benefits 652 million euros, operating costs 610 million euros, and other benefits 608 million euros.

The report noted that global instability, inflation, and the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Kela's operations in 2022. Despite these challenges, Kela's benefit expenses increased by only 0.9% compared to the previous year.

Sickness insurance benefits accounted for the largest portion of Kela's payments, at 5 billion euros, an increase of 6% compared to the previous year. In contrast, Kela paid out 14.4% fewer unemployment benefits in 2022 than in 2021. There were also decreases in the amount of pension benefits, general housing allowance, and basic social assistance paid out compared to the previous year.

The report also highlighted Kela's response to crises and the importance of social insurance during uncertain times. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, energy crisis, and inflationary pressures, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all impacted Kela's operations. For example, Kela paid out more than twice as much infectious disease allowance in 2022 as in 2021.

During these challenging times, Kela played a crucial role in providing support to individuals and families. Kela's CEO, Outi Antila, emphasized the importance of the institution's flexibility and ability to adapt to changing circumstances. She also highlighted Kela's collaboration with well-being regions and its involvement in social security reform.

Kela also responded to the rising cost of living with an additional 3.5% index adjustment to benefits tied to the national pension index in August 2022. Later in the year, Kela supported legislators in the development of new support measures for families affected by rising electricity prices.

In December 2022, Kela implemented an initiative by the Finnish Parliament to double child benefits to support families facing increased living costs. In the coming year, Kela also anticipated an influx of people from Ukraine who would require its services as they sought refuge in Finland.

In conclusion, Kela's annual report for 2022 illustrates its commitment to providing essential social insurance benefits to those in need during times of crisis and uncertainty. Despite the challenges of global instability and inflationary pressures, Kela continued to adapt to changing circumstances and support individuals and families in Finland.

HT

Source: Kela