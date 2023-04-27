The Ministry of Employment and Economic Affairs has put together statistics revealing that 72 per cent of foreign-born 15–64-year-olds were employed at the end of 2022, representing an increase of eight percentage points from the end of 2020.

IMMIGRANT EMPLOYMENT in Finland has improved sharply in the past couple of years, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Among the native-born population, the rate stood at 75 per cent at the end of last year.

The statistics are based on data provided by Eurostat and Statistics Finland.

The revelation is relevant for the coalition formation process led by Petteri Orpo, the chairperson of the National Coalition. Whereas the National Coalition is eager to tap into foreign labour markets to promote economic growth, its most likely main coalition partner, the Finns Party, has called for stricter controls on immigration, arguing that immigration to low-paid sectors often leads to unemployment and reliance on social security benefits.

Officials at the Ministry of Finance are surprised by the surge in employment among immigrants.

“It has indeed come as a surprise. We’re pondering reasons for the development,” Olli Kärkkäinen, a chief specialist in fiscal policy at the Ministry of Finance, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.

Pertti Taskinen, a senior statistician at Statistics Finland, told the newspaper that the positive development is not attributable to changes in statistical methods.

“The time series are comparable, so at least we aren’t aware that any methodological changes could explain the development. You do have to look for explanations in the phenomenon itself – the growth of employment among immigrants,” he commented.

The data reveal that the employment rate has risen particularly among women who are originally from Asia and Africa, according to Juho Peltonen, a senior specialist at the Ministry of Employment and Economic Affairs. He viewed that the contributing factors may include the good economic situation, the widespread labour shortage and recent increase in work-based immigration.

“The number of work-based moves has increased since 2021 while the number of people receiving international protection – not including Ukrainians – has stayed at the same level since the coronavirus crisis,” he said.

Peltonen pointed out that immigrant employment is typically more susceptible to changes in the economic situation: “It’s very likely that the increase in the employment rate for foreign-born people is linked to the recent strong growth in part-time employment.”

It is therefore unknown whether the improvement in immigrant employment is permanent or temporary.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT