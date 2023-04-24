A recent national survey conducted by Qvik, a Finnish mobile app development company, has found that over half (53%) of Finnish people are worried about the security of their bank or credit card information when saving their details on mobile apps for payments. However, despite these concerns, people of almost all ages still prefer to pay for applications on their smartphones or tablets using a bank or credit card.

Interestingly, the survey showed that both older and younger people are concerned about the security of saving their card details. Forty-five percent of 18 to 24-year-olds and a majority of older people are worried about the security of this process. A quarter of the respondents said they would prefer to use a different app if the payment required them to save their card details.

Despite the concerns about saving card details, bank or credit card payments remain a popular method for Finnish people to purchase applications through their smartphones. Almost half (44%) of respondents prefer to pay through a bank or credit card, with the same number preferring to pay through online banking.

Mobile Pay is another popular payment method among Finnish people, with a quarter of them choosing it. Its popularity is particularly strong among the 18-24 age group, with over 40% of them using it to make in-app purchases.

The survey also revealed that over one-third (32%) of Finnish people had paid for two to three digital services through their smartphones or tablets in the past year. Slightly over one-fifth (21%) had paid for only one service, while nearly a third (27%) had not paid for any services.

The most popular paid digital services were streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, and Elisa Viihde, regularly purchased by over half (52%) of the respondents. Over one-third (35%) pay for music streaming services like Spotify, while over one-fifth (21%) pay for e-books and audiobooks. Cloud storage services like Dropbox and Google One Drive are purchased by just over one-tenth (12%) of Finnish people.

According to Lari Tuominen, the CEO of Qvik Oy, service providers should design their services to cater to all age groups, including the elderly. Tuominen points out that this is important not just for social inclusion but also because older age groups hold over half of Finland's wealth.

In conclusion, the survey highlights the need for increased security measures when it comes to saving bank or credit card information on mobile apps. Nevertheless, it also shows the preference for bank or credit card payments among Finnish people for in-app purchases. Service providers should aim to cater to all age groups, including the elderly, as this demographic holds a significant portion of the country's wealth.

HT