Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens) on Sunday stated to the public broadcaster that the evacuees were taken to neighbouring countries but declined to disclose their number and exact destinations, as well as the means of transport, in order not to expose the evacuations to military strikes.

Finland, he said, carried out the evacuations in collaboration with other countries.

“We’ve had very intensive co-operation with the Nordic countries, Sweden and Norway, with the US and with France, who have a strong presence in [the Sudanese capital of] Khartoum. This co-operation has also provided solutions for the evacuations,” Haavisto told YLE.

A number of countries have begun evacuating their nationals from Sudan, an African country with a population of over 45,000,000 that has been engulfed in violence as the armed forces and a powerful paramilitary group fight for power. At least Britain, Germany, France and the US succeeded in evacuating their citizens from the country on Sunday.

AFP on Sunday reported that France organised a flight that carried at least 100 people from different countries to Djibouti, a country in the Horn of Africa.

Roughly a dozen Finnish nationals, including children, were in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, before the first evacuation operation on Sunday, according to YLE. No schedule has been announced for the subsequent evacuations given the volatile nature of the security situation in Sudan.

“It was looking optimistic for an hour, but then we’ve had to change plans as the security situation eroded,” characterised Haavisto.

Some of the Finnish nationals in Khartoum, he told, are employed by international organisations, some by private companies while others are there for reasons such as family ties. Finnish authorities managed contact and ascertain the location of all Finns on Sunday.

“The biggest bottleneck is that some Finns are in parts of the capital Khartoum where fighting continues and where the situation on the streets is very dangerous. It means that people can’t necessary get to meeting places or out of the city,” said Haavisto.

Over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in fighting in Sudan, according to a tweet by the World Health Organization (WHO).

