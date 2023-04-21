"I paid child support again for a child proven not to be mine. National legislation allows mothers to knowingly commit paternity fraud, which is not in the best interest of the child and violates their rights. In a recent tweet, Jani, (@KylaHarakka) a Finnish man, who identifies as “Judicial father by paternal discrepancy,” brought attention to a controversial issue surrounding paternity fraud and child support payments in Finland.

The Tweet sparked a heated debate on social media about the rights of the child, the responsibilities of biological fathers, and the consequences for men who are unknowingly deceived.

A Twitter user, @AmFinski, responded, "The child's biological connection to you doesn't matter if you were married when the child was born. The child has a legal right to a father, who can choose to be physically present in the child's life or just support the child financially. This is done with the child's rights in mind."

However, @1Pipsa questioned the logic, asking, "How does it support the child's rights if one only participates financially?"

Another user, @toni_luoto, emphasized the responsibility of the biological father, "Doesn't the biological father have any responsibility? How is justice served if paternity is based on the mother's deception and theft? What kind of image does this give of the child's biological parents?"

@kriitajattelija, a critical thinker, suggested that the deceived man should be released from the situation, while the biological father should pays.

@TainaKinn chimed in, saying, "One would think that the biological father would have the right to be confirmed as the father."

@Fin1770 expressed frustration with the current system, arguing that it is "completely contrary to a healthy sense of justice that legal paternity is not overturned even though there are perfect reasons for it."

“Why doesn’t the mother push for the child’s rights to the existence of the real father?” a user wrote. Another user commented, “I hope you also get compensation from the mother of the child to whom you have had to pay unjustifiably.” Yet another user wondered, “I wonder how the child’s real father allows this? Does he not care about his child or is he a complete slob?”

As the debate continues, it is clear that the issue of paternity fraud and child support payments raises complex questions about the balance between the rights and well-being of children, the responsibilities of biological parents, and the potential for deception in family relationships.

Finland is known for its effective child support system globally ensuring individual and financial protection of a child in tumultuous marriages. However, the legal system within Finland is often scrutinized when it comes to the cases of paternity fraud. Paternity fraud, also known as misattributed paternity, occurs when a man is wrongly identified as the father of a child. In Finland, as in many other countries, the legal and social ramifications of paternity fraud can be significant, especially when it comes to issues of child support and maintenance. Finnish law requires legal father to financially support their children, even if paternity fraud is discovered and this has led to discussions about the fairness and ethics of such obligations.

The ongoing case of Jani has garnered attention in Finland who has been paying maintenance for a child he believed to be his biological son for over a decade. However, a DNA test revealed that he was not the child’s biological father. Despite this revelation, he was still required to continue paying child support as he had been legally declared as the child’s father by a court. In January 2023, the district court assessed the best interest of the child in the case and assigned a guardian's deputy - who can use the child's right to apply for paternity correction. However, Jani is still paying for the child support. This case has raised questions about the fairness of Finnish law in situations where a man, already traumatized by a cheating wife, is found to not be the biological father of a child but is still obligated to pay support.

As per the Finnish Child Support Act, it is the responsibility of a parent to provide financial support to their child until the child turns 18 or completes their education or vocational training, regardless of whether the parent is the biological father. The legal status of parenthood determines this obligation.

In Finland the process of challenging paternity and seeking relief from the obligation to pay child maintenance can be complex and may require legal representation, DNA testing, and court hearings. Moreover, Finnish law requires a man to challenge paternity for a child born in a wedlock within two years of the birth of the child and one year of becoming aware of the circumstances that raise doubt about his paternity. The deadline can be extended only under special circumstances.

“The time limit to annul the paternity can actually start from the moment the man gets information of not being the father if he did not have the reason to doubt that earlier. Then you have to show what is this new information and be very fast,” Hilkka Salmenkylä, attorney at law told Helsinki Times. Salmenkylä also highlighted that paternity fraud is not a legal term in Finland.

In contrast to the approach taken in Finland, other countries have different timelines for addressing this concern. For instance, in the UK, a father seeking to claim damages must file a court claim within six years of discovering the fraud and provide evidence that the mother knowingly made a false statement to obtain a benefit. In the U.S., the legal obligation to pay child support is typically based on genetic or legal paternity and the timeline for annulling paternity varies among states. In some states, a man may have the option to challenge paternity and seek relief from child support if he can prove he is not the biological father, but often the window for contesting paternity is limited to two years after the child's birth in most states.

Here are some cases of paternity fraud from different countries: In Australia, a man initially received compensation for damages, separate from child-rearing costs, due to paternity fraud from his ex-wife, but lost on appeal in the highest court. A South Korean man was awarded $42,380 in compensation for pain and suffering damages after discovering that his wife had committed paternity fraud by having another man’s baby. After a prolonged legal battle spanning 12 years in the California court system, a man as found to not be the father of a child for whom he had been paying child support. A resident of Florida, found out 16 months after his divorce that the child he had been paying child support for was not his, as confirmed by DNA testing. However, Florida justices ruled 7-0 against him, stating that he must continue to pay $1,200 a month in child support as he had missed the one-year post-divorce deadline for filing his lawsuit. This would amount to over $200,000 in court-ordered payments over 15 years to support a child that his ex-wife had with another man. In Canada, child support guidelines prioritize the biological parent's responsibility for providing financial support. If paternity is uncertain, the court may order a DNA test to determine the child's biological father. Once established, the biological father is required to pay child support according to the Federal Child Support Guidelines.

For the father, the emotional and financial burden of paying child support for a child who is not biologically his can be significant. It can cause feelings of betrayal, anger, and frustration as well as financial strain, especially if the man has been providing support for the child for a long period of time. However, in Finland, the legal obligation to pay alimony for a non-biological child is based on the principle of prioritizing the child's best interests, while ignoring the cheated husband’s rights and letting loose the biological father who was part of the fraud. The victim is made to pay.

The Finnish legal system places a high emphasis on the best interests of the child and the principle of the child’s right to financial support from both parents is considered paramount. The courts take into account the child’s well-being and standard of living when determining child support and payments. As a result, even if a man has been a victim of paternity fraud and is not the biological father of the child, the court may still order him to pay child support in order to maintain the child’s welfare. “It is not a punishment , it is to the best interest of the child. Both parents are responsible for this and the amount needed to be divided between them according to their situation,” Salmenkylä said adding that the UN Convention which is binding law in Finland along with European Regulations on the rights of the child also starts from the best interest of the child.

This case has raised important questions regarding the legal and ethical responsibilities of all parties involved in situations of paternity fraud. Some have questioned why the biological father is not being held financially responsible for the child's support and if the best interest of the child can be achieved without infringing on the rights of the man who has been wronged by paternity fraud. It highlights the need for a fair and just legal system that takes into account the well-being of all parties involved, especially the child, while ensuring that individuals are not unfairly burdened with financial obligations.



Sonali Telang - HT