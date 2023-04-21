On May Day, some areas have traditionally been set aside for partygoers. The risks to pedestrians and motorists alike can be reduced by demarcating areas, compared to partygoers using different forms of transport along the same routes.

In central Helsinki , parts of some streets around the Market Square and the Esplanadi streets will be closed on May Day Eve and May Day. The changes are described in the attached map.

The traffic restrictions have been planned and will be implemented in cooperation by the city’s safety specialists, the police and the rescue services.

The area around the Market Square and the Pohjoisesplanadi and Eteläesplanadi streets will be closed to all motor vehicle traffic on May Day Eve, 30 April, from 15:00 to 20:00.

The traffic restrictions apply to Pohjoisesplanadi, Eteläesplanadi, Eteläranta between Eteläesplanadi and Pohjoinen Makasiinikatu, and Unioninkatu between Aleksanterinkatu and Eteläesplanadi.

Only emergency vehicles are allowed to drive in the demarcated area.

A larger area around Pohjoisesplanadi and Eteläesplanadi will be converted into a low-speed residential road until 18:00 on May Day, 1 May.

Routes to the ports during the traffic restrictions.

Accessing the ports by car during the restrictions

Access to the Katajanokka Terminal is via Pohjoisranta and Kanavakatu.

The Olympia Terminal can be accessed via Tehtaankatu and Laivasillankatu, for example. Heavy traffic should enter the Olympia Terminal area before the start of the traffic restrictions.

Aalto University Student Union to place graduation cap on Havis Amanda

This year, the Havis Amanda will receive her cap from the Aalto University Student Union (AYY), which is also responsible for organising the event. You can watch the ceremony on screens in the Esplanadi Park. The traditional placing of the cap on the statue will take place at around 18:00 on May Day Eve (30 April). The restoration of the Havis Amanda will start after the May Day celebrations.

HT

Source: City of Helsinki, Urban Environment Division