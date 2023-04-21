The threat level of cyber security has remained high, and the number of targeted cyber attacks in Finland has increased, according to a press release from Traficom. Finnish organizations are increasingly becoming targets of cyber attacks, and the nature of these attacks has changed. Specifically, the number of targeted attacks, in which the target organization is carefully selected, has increased. Despite this increase, Traficom and the Finnish Security Intelligence Service consider a society-wide cyber attack to be unlikely.

Traficom's Cyber Security Center has received an increasing number of reports of information security breaches every year. The increase is partly due to growing interest and awareness of cyber security, but it is also due to cyber influence operations targeted at Finland.

There has also been more cyber activity by Russia in Finland, as Russia has had to turn to the internet because of the difficulty of conducting human intelligence.

"When state actors operate online, they have more experienced actors, resources, and tools than basic criminals," says Antti Pelttari, head of the Finnish Security Intelligence Service.

The importance of information sharing has increased. More important than the number of attacks is the examination of the effects of cyber attacks on the overall security of society and the security of supply.

Traficom's Cyber Security Center produces a national cyber security situation report that covers the entire society. By analyzing the data, one can examine the effects of the disruptions and how the cyber security situation has developed in the long term.

"Finland is targeted every day with cyber threats of varying levels, from denial-of-service attacks to various types of cyber criminal breaches and attempts to spread ransomware. Broad cooperation is essential. The rise in the threat level has become permanent. We are actively taking countermeasures in good cooperation with other authorities, companies, and especially critical infrastructure operators, to avoid cyber attacks," says Kirsi Karlamaa, CEO of Traficom.

The methods of attack have changed. In recent months, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators have increasingly been the target of cyber attacks. The change from 2021 and 2022 can be seen, for example, in the fact that now ransomware attacks seem to be directed more and more towards a single, pre-selected target. In addition, there has been more hacktivism this year, aimed at taking a stand on social issues.

The extensive and long-term cooperation between authorities and critical infrastructure operators, however, provides a good basis for staying ahead of cyber protection. Cyber protection work is never complete.

"Cybersecurity work is done today and now, not when something undesirable has already happened. Good cooperation between different actors is essential in this work," says the head of the Finnish Security Intelligence Service.

HT