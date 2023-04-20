The Finnish Centre for Pensions (ETK) in March reported that the average, which consists of earnings-related pensions, national pensions, similar special pensions and guarantee pensions, exceeded 1,800 euros for the first time ever.

THE AVERAGE MONTHLY PENSION rose by 61 euros from the previous year to 1,845 euros in Finland in 2022.

The median pension, though, stood at 1,614 euros.

With 1.6 million Finns – over a third of over 16-year-olds – drawing a pension last year, total pension expenditure added up to 34.9 billion euros.

The average pension and total pension expenditure are both projected to continue increasing as a result of population ageing and inflation, which had driven up the index that determines the annual increase in earnings-based pensions to almost seven per cent at the beginning of the year.

“The number of pension recipients will grow strongly in the coming years, for the next 10 years,” Jari Kannisto, a development manager at ETK, stated to YLE on Friday.

“Our calculations indicate that the average pension could reach the 2,000-euro limit as soon as next year. The increase is currently attributable mostly by inflation, which has a pronounced impact on the earnings-based pension index,” he added.

Men, in fact, have already hit the limit. The average pension received by men last year stood at 2,070 euros a month while that received by women was about 20 per cent lower – at 1,658 euros.

“Nearly 70 per cent of Finns received a total monthly pension that was less than 2,000 euros. A clear majority of them were women. Ten per cent of the pension recipients received a monthly pension higher than 3,000 euros in 2022. Most of them were men,” Joonas Hautamäki, a statistics planner at ETK, said in a press release.

The increase in pensions and pensioners will put additional pressure on the pension system.

“The majority of pensions are covered by revenue from pension contributions, meaning from the purses of wage earners, but [the revenue] does not cover all pension expenditure. That’s why also investment profits will be needed – more and more in the future,” Henna Ire, a mathematician at ETK, said to YLE.

The amount of funds in the pension system decreased last year by 16 billion euros to 243 billion euros as a consequence of the rise in pension expenditure on the one hand and losses on pension investments on the other.

“There’s still no need for concern,” assured Ire.

“Last year was a bad investment year due to the war in Ukraine, but things are already looking better. We also had a number of excellent years before last year. Pension funds have typically grown and we expect them to do so going forward.”

Revenue to the pension system stood at roughly 31 billion euros last year, including 26 billion euros from pension contributions, but pension expenditure crept up by a billion to 32 billion euros.

“This year, you can expect the expenditure to increase sharply due to the index-based raises made at the beginning of the year. The inflation that’s underlying the index development will soon be reflected in the expenditure figures,” said Ire.

Freezing the index-based increases is virtually the only option for the government to curb the near-future development of pensions, wrote YLE. Even though earnings-related pensions do not have a direct impact on the central government budget, freezing or slashing them could enable the government to raise taxes without affecting the effective tax rate.

ETK calculated for the public broadcaster that freezing the increases this year would reduce pension expenditure by 1.1 billion euros in 2024. A two-year freeze, meanwhile, would crease additional savings of 1.8 billion euros in 2025.

The prospect was rejected by Suvi-Anne Siimes, the managing director of the Finnish Pension Alliance (Tela).

“Predictability is important for the index, and it’s used to rectify purchasing power for those whose standing doesn’t improve after retiring. If pension increases are made contingent on political cycles, it’d erode confidence in the pension system,” she argued to YLE.

“It’s rare that pension increases have been better than pay increases,” she added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT