Despite a slowdown in inflation on an annual basis, prices in Finland continue to rise. Jukka Appelqvist , the chief economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce, warns against celebrating the decline in inflation too much. The decrease in inflation is mainly due to the decrease in gasoline and fuel prices compared to last year when the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine led to an increase in the world market price of oil. Despite the decrease in inflation, we are far from a normal situation, and prices may still rise on a monthly basis.

In March, Finland's inflation rate, or the annual change in consumer prices, was 7.9 percent. In February, inflation was 8.8 percent, which means that the increase in prices slowed significantly on an annual basis. The slowdown is mainly due to the decrease in gasoline and other fuel prices compared to last year.

According to Appelqvist, "the start of the war in Ukraine in March last year led to an increase in the world market price of oil and the cost of gasoline, which accelerated inflation. Compared to that, the situation has calmed down, which has expectedly slowed down the annual inflation, although the price level has continued to rise quite sharply in other areas."

Although inflation slowed down on an annual basis, the price level continued to rise. Consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent from February, which is significantly more than the average for March.

Appelqvist states that the rise in the price level came from several different commodity groups, although the high figures partly explain Finland's commonly used variable-rate mortgages, which are included in the domestic inflation gauge.

"The rapid rise in mortgage interest rates is currently accelerating inflation significantly. However, loan interest rates are not the same type of consumer price as the prices of more common goods or services. For debtors, the increase in interest rates means that they have less money for other expenses. On the other hand, for savers, the situation is the opposite, as their savings receive a higher return. Changes in loan interest rates affect different households very differently depending on whether they have debt or savings," Appelqvist says.

Although inflation has decreased from its peak levels at the end of last year, we are still far from the normal levels of the 2000s. There is also still a lot of uncertainty about how quickly the inflation situation can be brought under control. The so-called underlying inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, continued to rise in March and exceeded the 7 percent threshold for the first time.

"It's still not time to celebrate the decline in inflation too much, as the rise in underlying inflation shows that the economic price pressures are still widespread," Appelqvist concludes.

In summary, Finland is experiencing a significant increase in prices despite a slowdown in inflation on an annual basis. The high price level comes from several different commodity groups, and the rapid rise in mortgage interest rates is accelerating inflation significantly. Although inflation has decreased from its peak levels, the underlying inflation continues to rise, indicating that economic price pressures are still widespread.

HT