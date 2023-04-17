According to a recent press release, the lack of affordable housing in growing urban areas in Finland is becoming a severe issue. The shortage of reasonably priced housing may worsen in the coming years due to a decrease in government-supported ARA housing construction. The reduction in ARA housing production is due to an increase in building costs and interest rates, resulting in project construction costs that do not meet the ARA criteria.

This problem is threatening the growth of cities' vitality since affordable housing plays a vital role in society's well-being. In addition, the weak economic situation is affecting the construction industry, and the number of privately financed housing projects has decreased significantly.

The CEO of the Asuntosäätiö Foundation, Esa Kankainen, states that the current situation is a severe problem for the entire community. Affordable housing is essential for the vitality of society, and the increasing cost of living in growing urban areas makes it challenging for companies to grow and to recruit employees. The construction industry is facing a significant crisis due to the weak economic situation, and the amount of ARA housing construction is also becoming scarce. The CEO supports the idea of increasing ARA housing construction to ensure the survival of the construction industry during a weak economic environment.

The current cost and interest rates are also slowing down financing for housing renovations, resulting in a rapid increase in renovation debt. To prevent further growth of renovation debt, the Asuntosäätiö Foundation CEO recommends making sustainable energy solutions when renovating buildings.

The lack of affordable housing also causes segregation, which is why the government-supported ARA housing construction has a significant role in preventing this issue. Diverse housing options can direct the development of urban areas and prevent social inequality. As a result, Asuntosäätiö Foundation recommends building rental homes, such as those under the ARA program, to offer reasonably priced housing to the middle-class.

In conclusion, the Asuntosäätiö Foundation CEO is worried about the lack of affordable housing in Finland and the reduction in ARA housing construction due to increasing construction costs and interest rates. The decrease in private housing projects is also affecting the housing market. The CEO suggests that increasing ARA housing construction and focusing on making sustainable energy solutions during renovations would help prevent further growth of renovation debt while also reducing segregation in urban areas.

HT