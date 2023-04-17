The unit has a production capacity of 1,600 megawatts, making it the largest nuclear power plant unit in Europe. It alone accounts for around 14 per cent and the entire power plant for around 30 per cent of electricity production in Finland.

THE THIRD REACTOR UNIT at Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant has been completed and started regular electricity production in the early hours of Sunday, according to Teollisuuden Voima (TVO).

The production started after a test production phase that consisted of roughly 3,300 tests and produced over 9,000 test reports, said TVO.

Jarmo Tanhua, the CEO of TVO, on Sunday stated in a press release that the start of regular production will also contribute to the stability of electricity prices and support the green transition in Finland.

“The electrification of society continues and environmentally friendly electricity production is undoubtedly one of the top trump cards that Finland has,” he said.

TVO on Sunday also reminded that the long-delayed construction project employed people from more than 80 countries, with the headcount at the construction site peaking at 4,500, and had a major impact on the regional economy in Satakunta, a south-western region of Finland.

The unit was completed nearly 15 years behind schedule, after repeated delays and legal battle between the plant supplier consortium and TVO. It is expected to produce electricity for at least 60 years.

Juhani Hyvärinen, a professor of energy technologies at LUT University in Lappeenranta, told YLE on Saturday that the start of regular production does not cause any changes as far as electricity users are concerned as the unit was connected to the national transmission grid last year and has produced electricity at full capacity toward the end of the test production phase.

With the test production phase completed, though, the unit will produce electricity at more stable rates except for the annual outages, the first of which is scheduled for March 2024.

The start of regular production also does not make the plant any more prone to risks, he said, even though the long-delayed construction project means some of the parts in the plant are significantly older than initially intended at the start of regular production.

“TVO has procedures for how to manage the life cycle of the plant and its parts. The plant has been designed to last for 60 years, and if TVO manages it well it’ll surely last even longer. It’ll be a source of joy for a long time,” said Hyvärinen.

He reminded that the start of regular production is significant for contractual reasons, as it shifts responsibility for the plant from the supplier to TVO. He also indicated that the symbolic importance attributed to the start-up reflects the difficulties endured during the 18-year construction project.

“This is a long-awaited step, but symbolically it shouldn’t be that big a thing. It should be life as usual that we build a power plant and start using it,” he told the public broadcaster.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT