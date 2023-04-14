The visit will begin on Tuesday, 25 April, with a meeting with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria. The topics of discussion will include the geopolitical situation and security, global challenges, such as climate change and problems related to food security and their impacts on the African countries, and the bilateral relations between Finland and South Africa.

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will make state visits to South Africa and Namibia on 25–28 April 2023.

In the afternoon, President Niinistö will participate with President Ramaphosa in a discussion event about the countries’ joint opportunities of using smart, safe and sustainable solutions for promoting sustainable growth. The event will also be attended by representatives of Finnish and South African trade and industry.

On Wednesday, 26 April, President Niinistö will give a speech and discuss with students at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The topic of the speech is how to respond to common challenges in the era of shifting geopolitics. During his visit, the President will also meet local foreign policy experts.

President Niinistö’s meeting with President of Namibia Hage G. Geingob will take place in Windhoek on Thursday, 27 April. During their meeting, the Presidents will discuss the global political situation, global challenges and the bilateral relations between Finland and Namibia.

President Niinistö’s program will also include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Heroes´ Acre monument.

On Friday, 28 April, the second day of the state visit to Namibia, President Niinistö will meet Prime Minister of Namibia Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia Peter Hitjitevi Katjavivi and participate in a business seminar to be held in Windhoek.

In South Africa and Namibia, President Niinistö will be accompanied by a business delegation with representatives from various business sectors.

President Niinistö last visited South Africa in 2013 when he attended the memorial service for President Nelson Mandela. The previous presidential visit from Finland to Namibia was made by President Halonen in 2011.

HT

Source: The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland