New research from Asiakastieto, a Finnish credit information company, shows that approximately 1,000 people who were removed from the credit register in November and December of 2022 have already received new payment defaults. These findings support previous studies that suggest that the removal of payment defaults from credit reports does not necessarily lead to a decrease in credit risk.

Unfortunately, the likelihood of obtaining a new payment default appears to be 13 times higher for people who have had their credit reports cleared due to the new credit information law.

The updated credit information law, which came into effect at the end of 2022, stipulates that payment defaults must be removed from credit reports within a month of the debt being paid and the payment being registered. This change led to approximately 19,000 individuals being removed from the credit register.

While the research period was short (December 2022 - April 2023), the differences in payment default rates were statistically significant. People who had their payment defaults removed in December 2022 were particularly interested in applying for new credit. According to Asiakastieto's consumer credit inquiry system, almost half (42 percent) of them applied for new credit within four months of their credit reports being cleared. This percentage is considerably higher than the average.

Ville Kauppi, the communication director at Asiakastieto, said that many people applied for credit cards, which make it easier to conduct daily transactions. However, most inquiries pertained to borrowing money. Lenders consider the ability to grant credit carefully, and it is essential for consumers to know their financial limits. Unfortunately, obtaining a new loan appears to have resulted in a new payment default for many people.

The number of consumers with payment defaults has decreased slightly since the beginning of the year, with around 360,000 Finns having payment defaults at the end of March. A 7 percent decrease from last year is largely due to the removal of 19,000 individuals from the credit register. However, the data also shows that payment defaults caused by unpaid electricity bills have increased by 15 percent compared to the same period last year.

Asiakastieto's credit information system receives around 700,000 monthly inquiries. Finnish consumers can check their credit reports for free at Omatieto.fi to stay informed about their financial status and prevent new payment defaults.

