The construction season for Helsinki's streets has started, with the main focus for the summer being the Mannerheimintie renovation project that began in early March. Work on the streetcar tracks will also continue on Mannerheimintie at Ruskeasuo. The most significant projects starting in 2023 are located at the northern end of Hämeentie and Itäväylä.

Two ramp bridges from Itäväylä to Viikki will be renovated. The asphalt and waterproofing of the bridges that cross the metro line will be replaced, and the damaged concrete surfaces of the decks will be repaired as necessary. The bridge parapets and railings will also be replaced. Other work includes the renewal of lighting and the repair of damaged structural elements.

The work will begin with preparatory work in April and will be completed in October. Due to the work, one of the bridges will likely have to be temporarily closed to traffic.

The same project also includes the refurbishment of the pedestrian and cycling bridge on Talkootie in Pakila. The work, which takes place during the summer, may make it difficult to cross the bridge and may also require construction arrangements on the Kehä I motorway that runs under the bridge.

Renovation of Ramp Bridges in Viikki

Improvement of Hämeentie between Kustaa Vaasan tie and Annalantie

Separate pedestrian and cycling paths will be built to improve conditions for walking and cycling on Hämeentie between Kustaa Vaasan tie and Annalantie. The street parking and bus stop locations will change slightly. In addition, the underground municipal infrastructure, such as water pipes, sewers, and cables, will be renewed between Annalantie and Koskelantie.

The urban transport authority will also improve the tramway from the Kustaa Vaasan tie intersection towards Arabia. Changes may affect traffic during construction, such that tram services may have to be replaced by buses. Construction is scheduled to begin in the autumn of 2023.

Renovation of Hämeentie (Kustaa Vaasan tie - Annalantie)

Mannerheimintie renovation

The street renovation will be carried out in two parts, with an estimated completion date of the end of 2025. The construction site will also extend to some of the cross streets of Mannerheimintie. This year, work will be concentrated on the stretch between Postikatu and Runeberginkatu. Information on the progress of the work can be found at https://manskunkatutyot.fi.

Parks, statues, and squares will be refurbished

Vaasanpuistikko, as well as the surrounding Pengerpolku and Vaasanpolku, will be renovated between 2023 and 2024. Preparatory work has begun, but the actual renovation work is expected to begin in early July.

Kaisaniemenpuisto will be gradually renewed between 2023 and 2028. As work progresses, new trees will be planted in the park, and deteriorating trees will be removed. Work began in February with the removal of a few trees.

The western side of Sibelius Park will be refurbished between 2023 and 2024. The project includes the renewal of the environment around the Sibelius Monument, park paths, and playground. The park will also feature a new fitness area and dog park. Work began in March with the removal of deteriorating trees.

