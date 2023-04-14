According to a population survey conducted by the National Institute for Health and Welfare in the autumn of 2022, the use of drugs in Finland has continued to increase, with almost 30% of the adult population having tried drugs at some point in their life. The most commonly used drug is cannabis, which has been tried by 29% of the population, a five-fold increase from 1992.

Other drugs have also been tried by an increasing number of people, although the rates are significantly lower than those for cannabis. 7% of the population reported trying amphetamines, 6% ecstasy, and 5% cocaine at some point in their lives. The use of performance-enhancing drugs has remained the same, with only 1% of the population reporting having tried them.

However, drug use is usually limited to one or a few times of use, and the fact that more and more 15-69-year-olds have tried drugs at some point in their life is not surprising. This is due to the fact that the survey only looks at people who are between 15 and 69 years old at the time of data collection, and older age groups, who have less experience with drugs, are excluded from the sample over time.

The attitudes towards the risks associated with cannabis use have also become more lenient, with 57% of respondents believing that trying cannabis once or twice has only a small health or other risk. 20% felt the same way about the risks associated with regular cannabis use. For the first time in the survey's history, more people believe that the risks associated with regular cannabis use are only minimal compared to those who believe that weekly heavy drinking has only minimal risks.

The survey also found that attitudes towards the criminalization of drug use have become more lenient, with 29% of respondents supporting the decriminalization of all drug use, up 9 percentage points from 2018. 53% of the population would not punish cannabis use.

According to research professor Pekka Hakkarainen from the National Institute for Health and Welfare, "opinions on the criminalization of drug use are clearly changing. This corresponds to the international debate, which increasingly advocates for social and healthcare measures to address drug use."

Overall, the survey suggests that drug use in Finland continues to increase, with cannabis being the most commonly used drug. It also suggests that attitudes towards the risks and criminalization of drug use are changing, with more people supporting the decriminalization of drug use and viewing the risks associated with cannabis use as minimal.

HT