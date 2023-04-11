Finnish airport operator, Finavia, has collaborated with local family business Relove to bring a unique second hand store to Helsinki-Vantaa airport. This groundbreaking store combines recycling culture with a popular café, providing an exciting new shopping and dining experience for travelers.

According to Nora Immonen, Director of Commercial Business at Finavia, the airport is constantly developing its offerings to follow trends and meet the needs of travelers.

The partnership with Relove is one of the most anticipated additions to the airport's lineup this year.

The store, which will be the world's first second hand store at an airport, will offer high-quality second hand clothing and accessories alongside a trendy café. Relove's owners, Noora Hautakangas and Eero Ukkonen, see the partnership with Finavia as an opportunity to spread the message of circular economy to a wider audience, including international customers.

The new Relove store will be located in Helsinki-Vantaa's former departure hall, which has been transformed into a gateway area as part of a development program. When the renovations are completed in the fall of 2023, the hall will have a completely new look, and the new services will be available to customers.

The area will feature Finnish architecture, wooden design, and unique brands, creating a memorable and enjoyable experience for travelers to relax and refresh during their journey.

Nora Immonen is proud of the airport's commitment to meeting travelers' preferences and constantly offering something new. Helsinki-Vantaa airport recently won the award for Europe's Best Airport in its size category, demonstrating customer satisfaction and the success of the airport's efforts.

The opening of the world's first second hand store at an airport is a major step towards promoting sustainable practices in the retail industry, and Helsinki-Vantaa is leading the way in providing environmentally conscious options for travelers.

HT