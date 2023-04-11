Spring is here, and so are the annual street cleanings in many cities around the world. In Finland, the city of Helsinki has announced that the spring cleaning of its streets is well underway, with a higher number of machines dedicated to the task this year. However, the city is also urging citizens to move their cars off the streets to help speed up the cleaning process.

The city has put up signs in advance of the cleaning indicating when cars need to be moved. These signs are usually placed at least two days prior to the cleaning.

Any cars parked on the street after the sign is put up will be towed, and the car owner will be charged at least €91 for the tow. In addition to this, the city is urging car owners to move their vehicles as the cost of having cleaning machines wait for cars to be moved is much higher.

Tarja Myller, the head of the city's street maintenance team, notes that having to wait for cars to be moved slows down the cleaning process and incurs additional costs for the city. She encourages citizens to cooperate by moving their cars as required by the signs.

Last year, the city towed a total of 9365 cars during the cleaning period, of which 7777 required payment and 1588 were free. Most of the tows were related to the removal of sand and dirt from the streets.

This year, the city is prioritizing the cleaning of bike lanes, sidewalks, and the busiest and most central streets. The cleaning is expected to be completed in the central areas of the city by May Day and in the rest of the city by the end of May, provided there are no night frosts.

To help citizens keep track of the cleaning schedule, the city is offering a text messaging service. Citizens can sign up to receive text message reminders about when their street will be cleaned. However, the city warns that the text messaging service may not be entirely accurate and that the tow signs on the street are always authoritative.

In conclusion, the annual spring cleaning of the streets is an important task that keeps cities clean and safe for all its citizens. The city of Helsinki is doing its part by deploying more cleaning machines and asking citizens to move their cars off the streets during the cleaning period. By working together, we can keep our cities clean and enjoyable for everyone.

HT