Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday reported that the hospital has decided to resort to referrals for reasons related to a pressing shortage of intensive care nurses: with experienced nurses leaving the profession and the orientation of replacements requiring time, it has been unable to utilise all of its beds.

NEW CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL in Helsinki has begun referring patients requiring heart surgery to Denmark and Sweden.

Jari Petäjä, the director of children and adolescents at New Children’s Hospital, told MTV in March that the district will initially enquire about the willingness of 20–30 patients and their families to have the surgery abroad.

Helsingin Sanomat wrote about the issue based on interviews with five nurses, including four working in paediatric intensive care, and a few dozen responses to a questionnaire about the situation at New Children’s Hospital, the largest hospital focusing on demanding specialist paediatric care in Finland.

The employees pointed to three reasons for the alarming situation: poor management, low base pay and low level of occupational well-being.

Occupational well-being among nurses in the intensive care unit started to deteriorate when the unit was relocated to New Children’s Hospital in 2018, according to Helsingin Sanomat. As each patient is now assigned to their own module, the nurses are only able to attend to their own patient, making it harder to support their colleagues.

Many responded to the change by requesting a leave or reduced working hours, but many of the requests were turned down. A number of experienced intensive care nurses left the unit before the management became more welcoming to such requests, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

While replacements have been brought in, only few have stayed long term.

“The situation was allowed to turn into a catastrophe,” one experienced nurse described to Helsingin Sanomat. “Patient safety isn’t really in danger, but that’s only because nurses are doing a significant amount of overtime and emergency work.”

“At HUS’s management, the biggest problem is lack of respect for the nursing work, even though they’ll tell you otherwise in celebratory speeches,” a physician summed up.

All of the respondents called attention to remuneration. The majority of nurses in the paediatric intensive care unit receive a monthly pay that, excluding work-shift bonuses, starts with the number two irrespective of their experience and competences. It may take months before the speciality skills they have developed are reflected in their pay.

The interviewees highlighted that they could receive the same pay in basic health care or a higher pay in other university hospitals in Finland.

The responses also reflect discontent with factors such as increasingly rigid shift schedules, the resources needed for orientation amid high staff turnover and staff being stretched thin whenever something unexpected happens.

The interviewees voiced their surprise with the decision to refer patients to Denmark. They said they were prepared to clear the backlog by working overtime as soon as talks about remuneration had been completed.

Even it would not be a permanent change for the better, though.

“The only way to get the experienced workers to return is to raise the pay substantially. Many still won’t be returning until the management has been replaced,” one nurse stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

