According to a recent survey conducted by Suomen Yrittäjät (Finnish Entrepreneurs), one-quarter of small and medium-sized businesses in Finland are planning to offer summer jobs. The findings of the survey are encouraging for young people seeking summer employment. The study suggests that companies are taking steps to prepare for the upcoming summer and plan to hire as many summer workers as in the previous two years.

Atte Rytkönen-Sandberg, a lawyer and expert at Suomen Yrittäjät, recommends that employers should carefully and explicitly document their obligations regarding summer workers. The Yrittäjägallup study also found that many employers are seeking advice on contractual issues, work hours, and pay rates. Companies are also exploring how best to hire and retain younger workers, taking into account their unique needs and interests.

The survey also revealed that the manufacturing industry is the most active in hiring summer workers, with 41 percent of small and medium-sized companies in the sector planning to recruit. The study also suggests that younger entrepreneurs are more likely to offer summer jobs, with those aged 18-39 being the most likely to take on summer workers. The size of the company also appears to play a role, with larger firms being more likely to offer summer jobs.

Although the percentage of businesses planning to hire summer workers has only increased slightly from the previous year, the trend is still encouraging for young people seeking work. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, only 17 percent of employers planned to hire summer workers. However, in 2021 and 2022, the figure increased to 23 percent, and this year it has increased to 24 percent. Therefore, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the demand for summer workers is increasing.

The survey also offers ten tips for companies that are considering hiring summer workers. These include planning work tasks early, being transparent during the recruitment process, treating all applicants equally, and creating realistic work schedules. Companies should also be aware of labor laws and collective bargaining agreements that may impact summer workers' employment. In addition, they should provide a thorough orientation process and issue work certificates at the end of employment.

Overall, the Yrittäjägallup survey provides promising news for young people looking for summer work in Finland. As the economy recovers and businesses reopen, employers are taking steps to support and employ the next generation of workers. With careful planning and attention to detail, companies can ensure a successful and productive summer for both themselves and their summer workers.

HT