The responses of lawmakers on the voter guidance pages of the public broadcaster reveal that 57 per cent of newly elected lawmakers are in favour of and 43 per cent opposed to shortening the maximum duration of the allowance.

OVER HALF of Finnish lawmakers are prepared to shorten the duration of earnings-related unemployment security, reports YLE.

Support for the measure is common particularly among members of the Centre and National Coalition, uncommon among the Left Alliance and Social Democrats. Members of the Green League are the most divided over the issue, with 7 of the 13 lawmakers ready and 6 not ready to adjust the benefit.

YLE on Saturday reported that researchers agree that shortening the maximum duration of earnings-related unemployment security would promote re-employment and shorten unemployment periods. Their views differ, however, on how effectively the measure would promote employment.

Aki Kangasharju, the chief executive of Etla Economic Research, regards the measure as one of the more effective employment measures: “Cutting the earnings-related benefit is one of the best ways to save public money without creating misery.”

Etla last summer published its proposal for shaking up the earnings-related unemployment security scheme, viewing that the maximum eligibility period for the benefit should be halved to 200 days and the consequent savings directed to supporting the long-term unemployed.

The shake-up, it projected, would add 30,000–40,000 people to the ranks of the employed and generate savings of half a billion euros.

“Too many end up relying on earnings-related unemployment security because it isn’t financially advantageous to accept job offers. This reform would encourage especially these people to find employment quicker,” told Kangasharju.

Merja Kauhanen, a senior researcher at Labore Institute for Economic Research, is not convinced that slashing the benefit is a way to fix the labour markets. While she conceded that it would encourage more unemployed to find employment, she reminded that the also quality of employment should be taken into consideration.

“If you cut the maximum duration of the earnings-related benefit, it’ll encourage the unemployed to accept jobs that don’t match their skills. This mismatch could be visible as lower pays, shorter employment periods and lower business productivity,” she stated to YLE.

“It’d also reduce tax revenue for the public economy.”

A similar conclusion was drawn in 2017 by VATT Institute for Economic Research. Its study found that earnings-related unemployment security being available for a longer period of time increased the period of unemployment but also the post-unemployment period of employment while the higher quality of employment offset the costs of the longer job-search period.

“The idea of the earnings-related benefit is to secure the livelihood of unemployed people so that they have the time to look for a job that matches their skills. If it works in this regard, the slightly longer unemployment periods aren’t a problem,” Tomi Kyyrä, a research professor at VATT, told YLE.

Kangasharju is not convinced of the quality argument, however.

“It doesn’t matter if your first job after unemployment is slightly worse or the result of a quick job search. Finding work is always easier for the employed than for the unemployed,” he commented.

Earlier studies indicate that the recipients of earnings-related unemployment security are most likely to find employment almost immediately after becoming unemployment but that their employment prospects dwindle as the unemployment period drags on. Another, smaller spike in re-employment likelihood takes shortly before job seekers run out of earnings-related benefits, according to the public broadcaster.

Comprised of a basic component of 37.2 euros and a supplementary component based on previous earnings, the earnings-related unemployment benefit is on average 67–77 euros a day, according to the General Unemployment Fund (YTK).

The benefit is available for up to 14 months for people who had worked less than three years before becoming unemployed and up to 18 months for people who had worked more than three years before becoming unemployment. The eligibility period is increased to 23 months for people who are 58 years or older and who have worked at least five years in the past 20 years.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT