Industries with the highest number of summer job openings have been announced in Finland, and a surge in job availability has been noted. Although minors continue to struggle to find employment, there are plenty of summer job opportunities for professionals in various fields and those with less experience alike. A record number of summer job seekers applied for positions on a Finnish job search website.

As of March 2023, over 32,000 summer job postings have been published, an increase of over 15% compared to the same period in 2022 and 88% more than in 2021. In total, over 8,000 summer job postings have been published in March alone.

As of now, there are over 6,500 summer job postings available. The number of job openings is even higher than the number of postings, as many employers search for dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of summer workers in a single posting.

The most job postings are available in the restaurant and tourism industry, followed by the sales and commerce, social and healthcare, construction, transport and logistics, health care, and technology industries. The restaurant and tourism industry has the most job postings, with approximately 1,400 out of the total 8,000 summer job postings.

Although the best time to search for summer jobs is from January to March, job seekers can still find openings throughout the spring and early summer. Job seekers are advised to be proactive, persistent, and open-minded when applying for summer jobs.

The industries listed above are traditionally large employers of summer workers, but the numbers also reflect the current labor shortage. For example, in the healthcare sector, there is a strong demand for workers, which increases the number of summer job openings and the competition for suitable candidates. Employers in these fields cannot rely solely on job postings, but must also engage in active recruitment marketing and long-term employer branding aimed at young people, Salonen explains.

