Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), also known as tick-borne meningitis, has become increasingly common in Finland over the past ten years, spreading rapidly throughout the country. Although there were fewer cases last year than in the record-breaking year of 2021, the long-term trend is upward. Additionally, the number of ticks has increased over the past few decades, and they are now found in almost all parts of Finland except for the northernmost Lapland region. At the same time, TBE virus-carrying ticks have been found in new areas.

According to the Infectious Diseases Register, a total of 124 cases of TBE were reported throughout Finland in 2022, nearly as many as the record year of 2021, which saw 148 cases. Over the last ten years (2013-2022), a total of 810 TBE cases have been reported in Finland, representing a tripling of cases, as compared to the 267 cases reported between 2003 and 2012.

Diagnosed cases have been reported in an increasing number of hospital districts in recent years. Between 2021 and 2022, the greatest increase in reported cases was in Satakunta (from zero cases to five cases). However, by far the most cases have been reported in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (49 cases in 2022).

TBE is a rare inflammatory condition caused by the tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV), which can cause serious and long-lasting neurological symptoms such as memory problems, confusion, paralysis, and seizures. There is no cure for the disease, but it can be prevented by vaccination. Vaccination provides protection against TBE, but not against tick bites or Lyme disease. Protection, such as clothing, can prevent ticks from attaching to the skin.

Ticks spread with animals

The most up-to-date estimate of the prevalence of ticks in Finland can be found on the Punkkilive website, developed in collaboration between the University of Turku's Tick Project and Pfizer. Anyone can report tick sightings on the website, which received over 78,000 reports in 2022 from all over the country.

According to tick researcher Jani Sormunen from the University of Turku, climate change has accelerated the spread of ticks and their movement to new areas. "Mild autumns and warm springs have extended the tick's active season, and at the same time, the risk period for tick-borne diseases. With the warming, ticks have also spread further north, and they are quite regularly detected even in southern Lapland," says Sormunen.

The effects of climate change are also increasing the populations of host animals such as hares, roe deer, and white-tailed deer, providing ticks with more sources of food.

THL vaccination recommendations and defined risk areas are available here.

HT