Around 700 skiers from 19 different nationalities are expected to participate to the Ylläs-Levi Hiihto, including top skiers such as the young Elmeri Helander , Matti Heikkinen , Sini Alusniemi , and Juha Alm . Most of the skiers come from Europe, but some come from as far away as Australia and North America.

The entire route has a classic track, but there is no separate category for classic skiers, and the start is a mass start. The route passes through beautiful fell scenery in the Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park, leading participants through Ylläsjärvi, Äkäslompolo, Kukastunturi, Pyhäjärvi, and to Levi.

The event is a celebration of the end of the cross-country skiing season and spring skiing at its best. Ylläs-Levi Hiihto offers an unforgettable celebration for skiers, supporters, volunteers, and all who enjoy skiing, both during the day and in the evening.

"Good winter weather in the south has certainly influenced people's decision to come to Lapland to end the ski season at the best time for skiing in the spring. We believe that we will see about 700 skiers at the starting line. This is a great event with skiers of all levels, and we are eagerly awaiting the start of the event," says Event manager Pilvi Mäenpuro.

Ylläs-Levi Hiihto is a traditional and well-organized cross-country skiing event that offers fun both on and off the track. The event provides an opportunity to celebrate the end of the cross-country skiing season and enjoy the beautiful spring nature and magnificent XC trails.

Ylläs-Levi Hiihto invites all girls and boys under 10 years old to a fun skiing competition on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10 am on Äkäslompolo Lake, using the skiing style of their choice. Registration for the competition opens at 9:30 am at the Children's Skiing Area. Each participant receives a competition number and a medal.

The After-Ski atmosphere culminates after the Ylläs-Levi Hiihto finish line when V’Inkkari opens at 12:00. The finish can be watched from the V’Inkkari terrace, accompanied by DJ Tiki, and hosted by the charming Aki Tuovinen. There will also be joy and fun at the event's after-party when the fantastic cross-country ski day is celebrated at Bar & Karaoke Joiku from 7 pm to 9 pm, hosted by the legendary Toni Roponen. There will be great program, such as raffles, offers, skiing-related entertainment, live music, and of course, a surprise performer.

HT

Source: Ylläs-Levi Hiihto