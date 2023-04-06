Helsinki is expanding the pedestrian, cycling, and sitting areas in the downtown core of the city this summer. The construction of the extension will begin in the week after Easter. The goal is for most of the new areas to be completed by Helsinki Day on June 12. The expansion will bring new sitting areas, where local businesses can extend their terraces and other operations. The development plans have been finalized, and the construction can begin as soon as the spring sun warms up. The exact construction schedule will depend on material deliveries and weather conditions in the spring.

The expansion of the Esplanade

The 2-3.5 meter-wide expansion areas reserved for pedestrians and sitting will be built on both the Southern and Northern Esplanade. The construction of the expansion area begins on the northern end of the Pohjoisesplanadi next to the Kauppatori, with the construction of concrete borders. After that, stone surfaces and rainwater gutters will be installed.

After May Day, the work will expand to the southern end of the Esplanade and the Erottajankatu. The southern end of the Esplanade will also feature a two-way bike path. The revamped area continues seamlessly onto the Erottajankatu, which will include benches and flowers, and the pedestrian area will significantly widen. In some places, the Esplanade expansion areas will be made of wooden surfaces. The installation of the wooden surfaces will begin around mid-May from the direction of the Kauppatori.

As the construction begins, the Esplanade will become one lane only. The construction for pedestrian use may cause temporary inconvenience.

Construction of summer streets and Lönnrotinkatu will take place from May to June

In addition to the Esplanade changes, the transformation will also be seen in Lönnrotinkatu. The new bike lane will be constructed in May and June, when the weather allows for the road markings to be made.

The summer street areas for Kasarmikatu and the Design Museum square will begin in May. For example, the Design Museum will feature terrace activities and plantations. The existing furniture will be utilized, which the Helsinki City Construction Services Stara's carpenters will modify and refurbish based on the feedback received from last summer.

The expansion of pedestrian areas is part of Helsinki's goal of a vibrant downtown area with thriving brick-and-mortar businesses, cozy sitting and meeting places, and a unified network of pedestrian streets.

The construction project's contractor is the Helsinki City Construction Services Stara.

