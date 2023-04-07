Antti Aumo , the director of investment at Business Finland, on Wednesday stated to the Finnish public broadcasting company that the membership could increase inbound corporate investment by strengthening the image of a safe and secure operating environment.

FINLAND joining Nato is expected to not only enhance security, but also prop up the national economy, writes YLE.

“A foreign company may now be more inclined to locate a battery plant or data centre on Finnish soil,” he said.

The accession process alone, he added, provided the country positive international publicity, thus also creating interest among investors.

Jan von Gerich, the chief analyst at Nordea, in March 2022 viewed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine may have dented investor interest in Finland, pointing to the steeper-than-average dive witnessed on the Finnish stock market and the widening gap between interest rates on Finnish and German government bonds.

Von Gerich on Thursday told YLE that the developments appear to have been temporary that petered out as the application process got underway.

“The fluctuations were completely justified because Finland, at the time, had closer economic links to Russia than many other eurozone countries,” he reminded, adding that the accession itself is unlikely to have a further impact on government bonds.

Membership in Nato will create new business opportunities for Finnish technology and defence materiel manufacturers, according to Tuija Karanko, the secretary general of the Association of Finnish Defence and Aerospace Industries (PIA). Karanko reminded that especially smaller member states tend to acquire defence materiel primarily from other member states, thus demonstrating their support for the alliance and strengthening interdependencies.

“Finland will now finally get to adopt all of Nato’s technological standards, which puts us in the same position as other member states on competitive tendering,” she said to YLE.

Finnish companies, she added, can tend to not only the military needs, but also the civilian needs of Nato.

The membership could also prove a boon for Eastern Finland, predicted Jussi Mannerberg, the CEO at the Central Federation of Finnish Real Estate Agencies.

The region, he viewed, could receive investments in transport connections and accommodation and other services as it becomes a border zone for Nato, regardless of whether or not the alliance ultimately sets up a base in Finland.

Long struggling to stem its population decline, the region could even witness a minor up-tick in migration if defence personnel are stationed close to the border with Russia, a phenomenon – he said – that has occurred in the Baltic countries since they joined Nato in 2004.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT