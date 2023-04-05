The paving of the courtyard of the renovated hall is still incomplete, but the interior is ready for move-in.

The authorities' inspection on April 5th confirmed that the vendors' move into the renovated Hakaniemi Market Hall can begin. The hall will open to customers on April 27th, 2023. During the Easter season, the Hakaniemi hall will still serve as a temporary location in the glass hall.

"We will start the move right after Easter. We have about two weeks to complete the move, during which the hall will be completely closed. The doors of the renovated hall will open to customers on April 27th," says Peggy Bauer, CEO of Helsinki City Spaces Ltd.

However, the official opening ceremony for the renovated hall will not take place until Mother's Day week, on May 11th-13th. This gives the vendors some time to practice the hall's new practices and modern building technology.

The interior of the hall, which was completed in 1914, has been restored almost to its original form in the renovation, and the building technology has been completely modernized. A huge maintenance yard has been built underground, through which, for example, goods delivery and waste management are carried out. The control centers for heat, water, air, electricity, and building automation, as well as other infrastructure, are largely located in the completely new basement floor built under the building. The basement floors also include cold storage and storage space, as well as social facilities for vendors with dressing rooms and showers. The property is connected to an energy-efficient district cooling system.

For customers, a tangible innovation is the underground passage from the metro directly to the hall. "Another wonderful novelty is the light flooding into the hall," says Bauer, pointing to the large windows facing the square, which will have exits to the terrace.

The main contractor for the five-year renovation has been the city's own construction service company, Stara. The renovation of the protected building has been monitored by the Helsinki City Museum.

"There have been a total of 460 subcontractors, 1,780 workers, and 48 different nationalities working at the construction site. To reinforce the hall's foundation, for example, 3,018 running meters of steel pipe piles, 2,000 meters of drilling piles, and 1,624 tons of cement were needed for shower injections. For the maintenance yard, 4,864 cubic meters of concrete and 528,320 kilograms of reinforcement steel were used," says Riku Koponen, the site manager and construction master at Stara.

Delicious content

The renovated Hakaniemi Market Hall has about 50 sales booths. The ground floor will mainly sell food, while the second floor will sell household goods such as textiles, handicrafts, gifts, and accessories. The plan is to leave a few experimental spaces in the hall where businesses can test their concepts and launch new products.

Most of the hall's old vendors will return to the renovated hall from their temporary locations. Expectations are high for new sales and the hall's popularity among Helsinki residents and visitors.

Hakaniemi Market Hall is still open for Easter in the glass hall with the following opening hours:

3-6.4. Mon-Thu 8am-6pm

7.4. Fri closed

8.4. Sat 8am-6pm

9.4. Sun closed

10.4. Mon closed (11-26 April, relocation, during which the hall is closed)

HT