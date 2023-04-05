“It has been a tremendous honour for me to lead the government as the prime minister for the past four years. The times have been exceptionally hard and taxing,” she stated at a press conference held in the Parliament House.

SANNA MARIN on Wednesday announced she will not seek re-election as chairperson in the party conference of the Social Democrats in September.

“I have to admit that my own endurance and fortitude have been put to the test.”

Marin stated that she will continue to lead the party through the coalition formation process that is to be initiated at the end of next week by Petteri Orpo, the chairperson of the National Coalition. The Social Democrats, she said, will convene tomorrow to mull over its boundary conditions for coalition co-operation.

“Also the Social Democrats will submit answers to the questions presented by the leader of the coalition talks under my leadership.

“The SDP is prepared to rule. We’re tough negotiators, but we’re a party that’s capable of co-operation,” she assured, adding later that she continues to think that the most likely outcome is a government based on co-operation between the National Coalition and Finns Party.

“The National Coalition and Finns Party moved closer to one another during the election campaign;” she reminded.

Even if the Social Democrats ended up part of a ruling coalition, Marin said she herself would “unlikely” take on a ministerial portfolio.

“We’ll have the coalition formation talks and negotiations first and then discuss these things, but I don’t think it’s likely that I’m part of the ministerial line-up,” she commented to reporters.

She said she decided to make the announcement early in order to give her party comrades the opportunity and time to consider throwing their hat into the leadership ring. The leadership nominations, she told, must be confirmed by early next month in order to make sure there is time for a membership vote if one is necessary.

The Social Democratic Party received 19.9 per cent of the popular vote in the parliamentary elections held in Finland on Sunday, increasing its seat number from 40 to 43. The National Coalition secured 48 seats with 20.8 per cent of the vote, the Finns Party 46 seats with 20.0 per cent of the vote.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT