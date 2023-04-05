The National Coalition has declared its intent to generate six billion euros in savings in the next electoral term and another three billion euros in the one after that in accordance with the target set by the Ministry of Finance.

PASI KUOPPAMÄKI , the chief economist at Danske Bank, has expressed his reservations about the extent of fiscal adjustment pursued by the National Coalition.

Kuoppamäki on Tuesday told YLE that pursuing the target with spending cuts could even be detrimental for the national economy, adding that there is hardly any room for substantial tax increases.

“Six billion euros is a perfectly good but also an ambitious goal. Reaching it simply with spending cuts will be extremely difficult. It’d mean very deep cuts in the course of a single electoral term,” he explained to the public broadcasting company. “It’d slow down Finland’s economic growth in the near future.”

Given the challenging nature of the task, Danske Bank is forecasting that public sector debt will continue to grow in the coming years – at a rate that that depends somewhat on the composition of the next government.

“We expect the debt ratio to start increasing in 2024 unless economic growth picks up more than expected or the new government carries out the adjustment in a front-loaded fashion,” he said in the latest economic review of Danske Bank.

The Nordic financial group has revised up its growth forecast for Finland, saying the gross domestic product will contract by 0.2 per cent instead of 0.7 per cent in 2023. The economy is expected to return onto a growth track next year, expanding by 0.9 per cent.

“Along with the largely evaded energy crisis, the economic outlook for Finnish export markets is better than feared. The eurozone avoided a recession, and the Chinese economy opened after years of coronavirus restrictions. That is why we have slightly raised the economic forecast for Finland,” he explained.

The forecast also indicates that the debt ratio will fall from 73.0 per cent in 2022 to 72.1 per cent in 2023, before rebounding to 72.4 per cent in 2024. The central government is expected to run up 10.4 billion euros in additional debt this year, as its interest costs rise to approximately two billion euros.

Kuoppamäki drew particular attention to structural reforms.

“For example, if structural reforms could encourage people to find employment better and quicker, they could have positive effects on the potential future growth of Finland,” he commented to YLE.

Public expenditures are projected to increase due to, for example, investments in energy subsidies, national defence capabilities and the harmonisation of pay for social and health care professionals as part of the setup of well-being services counties.

The Finnish debt burden appears to have yet stirred up major concerns among international investors, as the yields on government bonds have remained relatively under control in part due to the country’s solid credit rating.

Danske Bank expects the credit rating to stay at its current, second-highest level.

“Credit rating agencies have been calm about the rising debt. However, they do continue to expect structural reforms that’d tackle the sustainability deficit and measures to adjust the public economy,” Kuoppamäki stated to YLE.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT