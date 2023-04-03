Finland will deposit its accession documents to the United States government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, April 4th, ahead of the NATO foreign ministerial meeting.

In a historic move , Finland is set to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday, April 4th, according to a statement released by the President's Office. President Sauli Niinistö will travel to Brussels and participate in an official membership ceremony held at NATO headquarters.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will make the deposit. Following the deposit of the documents, a flag-raising ceremony will be held at NATO headquarters to celebrate Finland's NATO membership.

President Niinistö and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will give speeches at the ceremony. Prior to the event, the president and secretary-general will have a bilateral meeting and a joint press conference.

In addition to President Niinistö and Foreign Minister Haavisto, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will also participate in the flag-raising ceremony.

This is a significant development for Finland, as it has remained a neutral country since the end of World War II. Finland's decision to join NATO is a strategic move to strengthen its defense capabilities and to align itself with the West amid growing concerns about Russia's assertiveness in the region.

The decision to join NATO has not been without controversy, with some opposition parties and the public expressing concerns about Finland's relationship with Russia and the potential impact on its neutrality. However, the government has emphasized that Finland will remain an independent and non-aligned country, and that joining NATO is a natural step in ensuring its security and defense.

As a member of NATO, Finland will have access to the alliance's defense capabilities, intelligence, and resources. This will also allow Finland to participate in NATO's decision-making process, providing the country with a greater voice in shaping regional and international security policies.

Overall, Finland's accession to NATO is a significant development for the country and the region. It will undoubtedly have a profound impact on Finland's defense and security policies, as well as its relationship with Russia. However, it remains to be seen how Russia will react to Finland's decision to join NATO, and whether this will further escalate tensions in the region.

HT