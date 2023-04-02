Over 50 Finnish researchers in education sociology and education policy have written a comprehensive analysis of Finnish primary schools. The openly available book reveals the truth about Finland's famous primary school education system, highlighting the key issue of segregation and offering solutions to tackle the problem.

As previously celebrated for its success in PISA rankings, Finland is now seeing a decline in learning outcomes,

with researchers attributing this to the growing trend of segregation among schools and students. The book argues that primary education plays a broader role than just improving academic results, as it is essential for building a better future society.

However, there are no simple solutions to stop the current trend of segregation, and long-term structural changes are needed at the local and national levels. According to Sonja Kosunen, an assistant professor in education sociology at the University of Helsinki, a comprehensive and multi-layered approach is necessary to tackle the root causes of inequality.

The researchers also criticize the Finnish government's education policy, which relies on bureaucratic and lobbying-based decision-making. The book analyzes the issue of segregation in different cities and municipalities, highlighting the lack of political interest in addressing the issue.

The book also highlights the importance of acknowledging the diversity of Finnish society, including socioeconomic backgrounds, multilingualism, minority status, gender, and sexuality. The authors argue that a more comprehensive approach to teacher training is necessary to help teachers meet the challenges of a diverse student body.

Overall, the book aims to promote a more comprehensive and diverse approach to education policy and encourages policymakers to recognize the challenges of a rapidly changing society. It is an important resource for anyone interested in understanding the challenges of Finnish primary education and the need for long-term solutions to tackle the issue of segregation.

HT