Drunk driving continues to be a significant cause of fatal traffic accidents in Finland, with 283 alcohol-intoxicated drivers causing fatal accidents between 2017 and 2021, resulting in the deaths of 308 people. In addition to the drunk drivers, the fatalities also included 20 bystanders in other vehicles, six cyclists, and three pedestrians, as well as 43 intoxicated passengers. According to a recent OTI drug report, the number of fatal crashes caused by drug-impaired drivers has been on the rise in the past four years.

The OTI drug report for 2023 examines fatal traffic accidents that occurred between 2017 and 2021, where the driver of a motor vehicle, cyclist, or pedestrian was under the influence of one or more intoxicating substances. The term “drug accident” is used in this report to describe such accidents. The report is based on investigations carried out by traffic accident investigation boards regarding the accidents and their underlying factors.

Of the 758 fatal motor vehicle accidents that occurred between 2017 and 2021, which resulted in fatalities within the vehicle, 275 or approximately one-third were caused by intoxicated drivers. Alcohol remains the most common substance used by drivers, but every third driver was a mixed user, under the influence of more than one substance.

In addition to accidents caused by intoxicated motor vehicle drivers, 12 fatal accidents involving intoxicated cyclists and 13 involving intoxicated pedestrians were investigated between 2017 and 2021. Cyclists and pedestrians were typically heavily intoxicated. Pedestrians died in collisions with motor vehicles, for example, when crossing the road somewhere other than a pedestrian crossing. In addition to crashes, intoxicated cyclists also died from falling off their bikes, running off the road, or colliding with an obstacle.

Of the accidents caused by intoxicated drivers, more than half (63%) were single-vehicle accidents without any other parties involved, while just over a third (37%) were multiple-vehicle accidents. Among drug-impaired drivers, 39% of accidents were multiple-vehicle accidents.

The number of multiple-vehicle accidents caused by drug-impaired drivers has increased in recent years. In 2018, there were only two such accidents, but in 2021, there were already thirteen. The report's author, Esa Räty, the OTI's head of traffic safety, notes that drunk drivers take many risks at once, and there are often indications of drug addiction behind these accidents.

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense that endangers not only the driver but also other road users. It is critical to raise awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of intoxicating substances. In addition to enforcing existing laws and penalties for such behavior, there is a need to focus on providing education, counseling, and treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse issues. Road safety is everyone's responsibility, and we must all work together to prevent tragic accidents caused by intoxicated driving.

