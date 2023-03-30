The average monthly pension for Finns increased for the first time to over €1,800 last year, according to a recent statistics report from the Finnish Centre for Pensions and the Social Insurance Institution (Kela). The average monthly pension rose to €1,845 from €1,784 in the previous year, while the median pension was €1,614 per month. However, nearly 70% of pensioners received less than €2,000 per month, with the majority being women.

In contrast, around 10% of pensioners received more than €3,000 per month, mostly men. Pension inequality reflects the length of working careers, job tenure, and salary levels. The gender gap in pension levels is slowly narrowing, decreasing by 2% over the past decade.

Pensioners in the Uusimaa region received the highest average monthly pensions, averaging €2,177, while those in Etelä-Pohjanmaa received the lowest, averaging €1,607. Kauniainen had the highest average monthly pension among the municipalities at €3,311, followed by Espoo at €2,466 and Helsinki at €2,288. However, the average monthly pension was higher than the national average in many other municipalities across the country. Soini had the lowest average monthly pension at €1,366. The gender gap in pension levels was most pronounced in Uusimaa, where women's average monthly pension was €2,085 less than men's in Kauniainen and €942 less in Espoo.

Finland had 1.6 million pensioners in 2022, or 34% of the population aged 16 or over. Etelä-Savo had the highest proportion of pensioners, with 45% of the population, followed by Kainuu at almost 44% and Kymenlaakso at nearly 42%. More than 181,000 people, or over 5% of the population aged 16-64, received disability pensions, with the highest percentage in Kainuu, over 8%, and the lowest in Åland and Uusimaa, both slightly over 3%.

In total, Finland spent €34.9bn on pensions and related benefits in 2022, with €31.4bn spent on pensions alone.

HT