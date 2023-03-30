Data from the Ministry of Justice indicate that a total of 1,719,424 votes were cast during the seven-day advance voting period that ended at 8pm on Tuesday, 28 March. The number translates to a voter turnout of 40.2 per cent, an increase of roughly four percentage points from the closing of advance voting before the 2019 parliamentary elections.

FINNS took advantage of the newly concluded advance voting period in record-high numbers.

Four years ago, total voter turnout landed at 72.1 per cent.

This year, turnout for advance polls was particularly high in the electoral district of Lapland (45.4%), Pirkanmaa (44.5%) and Satakunta (43.4%). The lowest turnout was registered on Åland Islands (19.7%) and Uusimaa (37.4%). Nationwide, the turnout stands at 42.1 per cent for women and 31.8 per cent for men.

The election day is on Sunday, 2 April 2023.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT