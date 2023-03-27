The Finnish public broadcasting company revealed yesterday that a total of 1,043,024 people had exercised their right to vote by 9pm on Sunday, representing almost a quarter (24.4%) of people with the right to vote.

MORE THAN A MILLION votes have been cast in advance for the parliamentary elections, reports YLE.

Advance voting appears to have gained popularity since the parliamentary elections in 2019, when 22 per cent of voters had cast their vote one week before election day. The number of people entitled to vote increased by almost 27,000 in the four-year period.

Polling stations have been busy particularly in Pirkanmaa and Satakunta, where 27.9 and 27.6 per cent of voters, respectively, cast their vote between Wednesday, 22 March, and Sunday, 26 March. The share is the lowest in Åland (12.6%) and Oulu (22.0%).

Slightly over a quarter of women (25.3%) ad less than a quarter of men (23.4%) have cast their vote in advance.

The advance voting period will come to an end on Tuesday, 28 March. The election day is on Sunday, 2 April.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT