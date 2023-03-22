In the future, almost all Kela benefits can be claimed via the OmaKela e-service. If there is no online application available for the benefit, the claim must be made using a form. Most of Kela’s application forms can be submitted through the OmaKela Tee hakemus page.

Submitting application forms in the OmaKela e-service is now easier than before. Going forward, almost all Kela benefits can be claimed on the OmaKela Tee hakemus (File an application) page.

On the Tee hakemus page, the customer selects the benefit they are claiming and uploads the completed application form from their own device. Note that the application must be in PDF format. When the customer submits their application through OmaKela, it does not need to be signed. The customer can submit the necessary supporting documents through the Lähetä liite (Submit supporting documents) page after having submitted their claim.

“Submitting forms via the Tee hakemus page was first tested with claims for reimbursement of medical and medicine expenses. Since then, new benefits have been added gradually. The reform makes it easier for customers to use our e-services and for Kela’s Claims Review Specialists to do their work,” Product Owner Minna Kiilunen says.

In March, the list of application forms that can be submitted through OmaKela grew. It is now possible to make claims related to student benefits, unemployment benefits, interpreter services for the disabled, medical care and benefit or debt recovery using application forms in OmaKela.

How to use the OmaKela e-service to claim benefits using a form

Save the application form on your device. Open the form with Adobe Reader and fill it in. When you send your claim via the OmaKela e-service you do not need to sign it. Save the completed application form on your device. Note that the application must be in PDF format. Log in to OmaKela and select Tee hakemus. Select the benefit you are applying for. Upload the application form from your device and press Lähetä. If you have supporting documents, send them via OmaKela after you have submitted your application. If they are paper documents, you can photograph or scan them.

