Research revealed that long sick leaves due to psychiatric sleep disorders have quadrupled in Finland from 2010 to 2022. Last year alone, over 9,000 Finnish citizens received sickness allowance due to psychiatric sleep disorders. These disorders are more common among women, particularly those aged between 35 and 54, and have been increasing rapidly over the past decade.

The researchers studying the issue urge people to take this trend seriously since lack of sleep is a clear health risk and can also negatively impact one's cognitive performance, making it both a public health and an economic issue.

Temporary sleep problems are not considered an illness, but long-lasting problems can be diagnosed as sleep disorders. The researchers focused on psychiatric sleep disorders, which are classified into non-organic insomnia, the most common type, and organic sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, which were not studied. The trend of long sick leaves due to psychiatric sleep disorders seems to have stopped in 2022, but it is too early to draw any conclusions.

The increase in psychiatric sleep disorders is also linked to other mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, which have been on the rise since the mid-2010s. Changes in lifestyle and work environments can also contribute to the increase in sleep disorders. For instance, mentally taxing jobs can negatively affect sleep.

The issue of sleep problems is a serious public health concern that should not be ignored. It is essential to prioritize quality sleep to maintain one's physical and mental health, as well as cognitive performance. With this trend of increasing sleep disorders, it is crucial to seek professional help if one experiences long-term sleep problems that interfere with their daily life.

